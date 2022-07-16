NFL Former Patriot cornerback Jason McCourty retires after 13 seasons in NFL Jason McCourty's pass breakup against Brandin Cooks was key in the Patriots' win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





Former Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty is retiring from football.

McCourty had already indicated that this past season would be his last, but he made the news official Friday afternoon in an Instagram video. The eight-minute clip, featuring narrations from his three children and wife Melissa, documents his football journey, from Pop Warner to Saint Joseph Regional High School to Rutgers to the NFL.

“My dad started playing football at 10 years old, and he fell in love with the game,” said McCourty’s 6-year-old son Kaiden. “He probably would not tell anyone, but he wanted to quit his second year, but my nana wouldn’t let him.”

Advertisement:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgC1ACtAms4/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.