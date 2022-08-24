NFL Chargers’ J.C. Jackson could miss games after ankle surgery The former Patriot will miss two to four weeks, the Chargers said in a statement. Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson could miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)





Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery Tuesday, putting his availability for the first two games of the season in doubt.

Jackson will miss two to four weeks, the team said in a statement. The procedure was performed at the New York Hospital of Special Surgery. The team did not specify which ankle.

Jackson was the standout free agent addition for the Chargers when they overhauled their defense this offseason, signing a five-year contract worth $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed.

He played his first four seasons with the New England Patriots, intercepting 25 passes in 62 games.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Maryland, Jackson emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the NFL over the past two seasons. He had a league-leading 23 passes defended last season, while his eight interceptions ranked second.

The Patriots chose not to use the franchise tag on the 26-year-old.

Jackson bolsters a Chargers secondary that allowed 27 points per game and ranked last in third-down conversion percentage (49.54).

Chase Young to miss Commanders’ first four games this season

Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Young, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, is working back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. That surgery involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear.

“As we go through this, it’s hard to predict on recovery time,” coach Ron Rivera said. “This injury is a little bit more severe than the average one is, and because of that, the timeline is a little bit longer. What is that timeline? I can’t tell you.”

Rivera had already ruled out Washington’s top pass-rusher for the season opener against Jacksonville and indicated Young could start the season on the PUP list. The first game Young is eligible to play is Oct. 9 against Tennessee, though there’s no guarantee he’s ready by then.

The team and Young have refused to set a timeframe on his return from what Rivera has repeatedly called a significant injury. Young injured the knee Nov. 14 against Tampa Bay. He is still sporting a brace on his right knee while out at practice.

Panthers rookie QB Corral’s season over after foot injury

The Carolina Panthers have placed rookie quarterback Matt Corral on season-ending injured reserve after he tore ligaments in his left foot in Friday night’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots.

NFL teams are allowed to bring back up to eight players from injured reserve this year once the season starts after they miss a minimum of four weeks.

However, according to the Panthers, Corral’s injury would have made a comeback this season unlikely and they decided to shelve him for the season.

Baker Mayfield will be Carolina’s starting quarterback with Sam Darnold serving as the backup. It’s unclear if the Panthers will keep more than two quarterbacks.

Corral is still deciding whether or not to have surgery on the torn Lisfranc ligament.

The Panthers traded up to get Corral in the third round of the NFL draft. This was expected to be a developmental year for the Mississippi product, but now Corral will have to learn by watching other quarterbacks.