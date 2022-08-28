NFL

Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press


WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking, the NFL team said Sunday night.

The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.

D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects.

Robinson, a third-round draft pick, was expected to start for the Commanders this season.