NFL 'An arm is a terrible thing to waste:' Tom Brady addresses his return as his 23rd NFL season kicks off





After an offseason full of drama — retirement and un-retirement, an 11-day training camp hiatus and return, and all sorts of speculation — Tom Brady took to social media with his usual pregame video ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Cowboys.

The Buccaneers quarterback addressed his return to the football field with some justification — a “hell of a team” to rejoin, the fact that he’s “still feeling pretty good” even at 45 years old, and the worry that “an arm is a terrible thing to waste.”

Brady has long enjoyed proving his doubters wrong. He made that point ahead of kickoff: “I’ve been reminded for almost a decade now,” the seven-time champion said, “that [I’m] headed for extinction. But not today.”

Earlier Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said his sources expect Brady will once again step away after the season.

Brady and the Buccaneers take on the Cowboys in Dallas in primetime, kicking off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC.