Watch: Jets convert fake punt against Browns

Following a Week 1 loss in which they struggled to move the ball, the Jets got creative in generating some offense on Sunday.
New York sent the punt team out on 4th and 1 from their own 46 yard-line with 1:39 remaining in the first quarter. Instead of kicking it away, however, Jets punter Braden Mann completed a pass to a wide-open Jeff Smith.
Smith, who played quarterback and receiver at Boston College between 2015 and 2018, turned the play into a 17-yard gain. The Jets wound up scoring a touchdown on the drive, as quarterback Joe Flacco found rookie receiver Garrett Wilson for a two-yard score to put New York on the board.
The Jets and Browns are tied 14 apiece at halftime.
