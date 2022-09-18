NFL Watch: Jets convert fake punt against Browns Punter Braden Mann connected with receiver Jeff Smith for a 17-yard gain on fourth down. Braden Mann #7 of the New York Jets throws a complete pass after a fake punt against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Following a Week 1 loss in which they struggled to move the ball, the Jets got creative in generating some offense on Sunday.

New York sent the punt team out on 4th and 1 from their own 46 yard-line with 1:39 remaining in the first quarter. Instead of kicking it away, however, Jets punter Braden Mann completed a pass to a wide-open Jeff Smith.

Smith, who played quarterback and receiver at Boston College between 2015 and 2018, turned the play into a 17-yard gain. The Jets wound up scoring a touchdown on the drive, as quarterback Joe Flacco found rookie receiver Garrett Wilson for a two-yard score to put New York on the board.

The Jets and Browns are tied 14 apiece at halftime.