NFL Tom Brady will reportedly get Wednesdays off this season Brady will take every Wednesday off as a rest day. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will get every Wednesday off during this season as a “rest day”, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

His designated status will be the same every Wednesday.

Brady has taken off some Thursdays during the past two years, but never for an entire season, Rapoport wrote.

Brady won’t be the only Buccaneer to get rest days this season, coach Todd Bowles said.

“For most players, it’s important,” Bowles said. “But I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time and you prepare a certain way, it’s not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You’re going to practice, but you’re not going to practice all the time. You’ll get a day off here and there because it is a long season.”