Tom Brady will reportedly get Wednesdays off this season

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will get every Wednesday off during this season as a “rest day”, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
His designated status will be the same every Wednesday.
Brady has taken off some Thursdays during the past two years, but never for an entire season, Rapoport wrote.
Brady won’t be the only Buccaneer to get rest days this season, coach Todd Bowles said.
“For most players, it’s important,” Bowles said. “But I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time and you prepare a certain way, it’s not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You’re going to practice, but you’re not going to practice all the time. You’ll get a day off here and there because it is a long season.”
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.