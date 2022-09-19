NFL Former Patriots WR Josh Gordon added to Titans’ roster in time for Monday Night Football Gordon, who played two seasons in New England, gets another shot tonight against a familiar foe. Josh Gordon played for the Patriots in 2018 and 2019. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Former Patriots receiver Josh Gordon has been elevated to the Tennessee Titans’ active roster from the practice squad.

There’s a chance he could make his season debut during Tennessee’s Monday night game against Buffalo.

Gordon played two seasons with the Patriots after being traded from Cleveland in 2018. He was on the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII championship team.

Seattle claimed Gordon off of waivers in 2019, ending Gordon’s time in New England.

The embattled receiver, who has missed three full seasons due to suspensions, sat out the 2020 season while serving his latest suspension.

After being reinstated, Gordon signed with the Chiefs before being waived and ultimately added to Tennessee’s practice squad.

A former Pro Bowler who led the league in receiving yards with 1,646 in 2013, Gordon was at one point a dynamic talent who could break open a game.

However, he’s only played in 17 games since leaving New England, with fewer than 200 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Titans, who were upset by the Giants on Sunday, didn’t have any receivers with more than 66 yards.

Ryan Tannehill spread the ball around, completing passes to nine different receivers. He went 20 for 33 with 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Still, the Titans have been missing AJ Brown’s presence since trading the receiver to Philadelphia in the offseason.

Searching for more offensive weapons, the Titans decided to give Gordon another shot. Gordon closed out his time in Seattle in a backup role, starting one of five games before his latest suspension.

He started seven games in Kansas City last year, but only made five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.

It appears his first shot of the season will come against the Bills.