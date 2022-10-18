NFL Tom Brady had ‘more F-bombs than touchdowns’ in frustrating loss to Steelers "That's what my job is," Brady said of his efforts to rally the team. Tom Brady meets with reporters after a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The Associated Press

Sunday was not one of Tom Brady’s better days, the Tampa Bay quarterback admitted during the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray.

Brady was held to one touchdown in a 20-18 loss to Pittsburgh, which entered the game with a 1-4 record.

Late in the first half, the Fox television broadcast showed Brady saying several expletives to his teammates.

“I do think that it’s a bad day when there’s more F-bombs than touchdowns,” Brady said.

Videos of Brady breaking a pair of tablet devices went viral last month. This week, Brady said he was using the F-bombs to motivate his team.

“It’s all good,” Brady said, according to CBS Boston. “You know, I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates, and they know that the only reason why I’m doing it is to try to motivate ’em and try to get us to a higher level. It’s nothing that I don’t say — you know, if I don’t feel like we’re living up to the expectations and playing up to the expectations that we’re capable of, then that’s my job.”

As a quarterback, Brady said he doesn’t expect the other offensive players to step up and speak the way he does as he tries to rally the team.

“I’m the one out there speaking in the huddle, calling the plays, that’s what my job is, to try to get us going and to try to rally us,” Brady said. “And there’s a lot of ways to do it. And sometimes it’s some positive encouragement, which you do a lot. And sometimes it’s, you know, getting on people and trying to raise the level, the sense of urgency and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense. And that’s ultimately what you’re trying to do.”

Brady has orchestrated some of the greatest comebacks in NFL history and has been in the league for over two decades. He remembers a time when his swearing was caught on camera less frequently.

“F-bombs usually don’t make it — they used to kind of keep you from showing you in those moments,” Brady said. “But now, it’s kind of for the world to see. So, that’s just the way it is.”