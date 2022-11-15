NFL Antonio Brown posts text message from Tom Brady calling him out for ‘erratic’ behavior on Snapchat The former Patriots quarterback said he's disappointed in Brown's actions. Antonio Brown and Tom Brady were teammates for three seasons. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Tom Brady sent Antonio Brown a long text message last year describing the former receiver’s behavior as erratic and selfish.

Brown took a screenshot of the message and posted it to the social media platform Snapchat for the public to read on Tuesday.

“You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you,” Brady wrote. “You are acting selfishly and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior.”

Brown lived with Brady for some time when the pair were teammates in Tampa Bay. They also played together in New England.

“When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn, and anxious to improve things in your life,” Brady wrote. “In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things. And very much on the path to success long term. Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational, and irresponsible.”

This is the latest of a string of social media posts from Brown about Brady.

On Oct. 2, Brown posted a picture of himself hugging Brady’s ex-wife, Giselle Bundchen and later began selling t-shirts with the image on it.

He later wrote that the proceeds from the shirt sales would go to charities that support “America’s fatherless kids.”

On Oct. 9, Brown posted an image of a book with the title “Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” with illustrations of a forlorn-looking Brady waving goodbye with a suitcase in his hand as Brown stares at the quarterback through a window from inside a house.

Three weeks later, Brown posted a picture of Brady’s face photoshopped onto Brown’s body as Brown famously walked off the field shirtless in his last NFL game.

“I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months,” Brady wrote. “You have seemed to have lost that humility and that APG. You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path.”