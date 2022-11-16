NFL Raiders reportedly ‘don’t have the money to fire’ Josh McDaniels The former Patriots offensive coordinator is 2-7 so far as Las Vegas' head coach. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels received a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis at a press conference earlier this week.

Davis said McDaniels is doing a “fantastic job” and that he expects McDaniels to return next season.

With McDaniels’ record in Las Vegas sitting at 2-7, there’s been skepticism over why his performance would be described that way.

According to Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, the reason that the Raiders are keeping McDaniels is more about money than performance.

“I’m saying right now: Josh McDaniels will be the coach this year and next year,” Plaschke said during ESPN’s Around the Horn on Tuesday. “Raiders don’t have the money to fire him, to pay him off. They’re cash-poor.”

Advertisement:

McDaniels, who spent more than a decade as offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick in New England, is in the first year of a four-year contract with Las Vegas.

Since McDaniels left, both the Raiders and the New England offense have taken significant steps backward.

McDaniels took over a Las Vegas team that went 10-7 and made the playoffs before falling to Cincinnati in the Wild Card round.

A little more than halfway into this season, the Raiders have already matched the number of losses from last year.

The Patriots have found a way to maintain a winning record without McDaniels, but it’s in spite of the offense, not because of it. New England is ranked 26th in total yards per game. Quarterback Mac Jones is 28th in the league in QBR and has thrown seven interceptions against four touchdowns.

If McDaniels can’t turn things around in Las Vegas, his success in New England would make him a logical choice to come back and fix the Patriots offense

But, it appears the Raiders are willing to stick with him for a while and such a reunion won’t likely happen for at least another year.