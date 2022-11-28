NFL Jacoby Brissett used a Tom Brady quote after beating the Buccaneers The Browns quarterback celebrated a win against Tom Brady with a quote from Tom Brady. Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has filled in admirably for the suspended Deshaun Watson.

Jacoby Brissett led the Browns to a 23-17 overtime win against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

He tied the game with 17 seconds left, finding tight end David Njoku for a touchdown pass, capping a 6-play, 46-yard drive.

“I mean this as no disrespect, but in the words of Tom Brady, that was f***ing awesome,” Brissett said with a smile.

After a comeback win against the Rams on November 6, Brady used a similar line in the postgame press conference.

Brissett and Brady were teammates with the Patriots in 2016. Brady missed the first four games of that season after being suspended for his role in the Deflategate controversy. Brissett ended up playing in three games that season when backup Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a shoulder injury.

The Patriots beat Brissett and the Browns 38-15 during Week 6, at the height of the Bailey Zappe-Mac Jones quarterback controversy.

Zappe had his best game of the season, going 24 of 34 for 309 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the road at Cleveland.

The Browns have lost six of their last eight including the win against Tampa Bay.