NFL Former Patriots corner J.C. Jackson arrested in Mass. The arrest is reportedly in relation to a "nonviolent family issue."

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested Monday in relation to a “nonviolent family issue” according to ESPN.

Fall River police transported Jackson to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts following a probate appearance.

“We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson,” the Chargers said in a statement. “We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

A 2021 Pro Bowl selection, Jackson recently signed a 5-year $82.5 million contract with Los Angeles but suffered a season-ending knee injury in October. He is currently on injured reserve.

Jackson is best known for his time with the Patriots, who signed him in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. Jackson started every game for the Patriots last season before signing with the Chargers in the offseason. In total, he played four seasons with New England.