NFL Doctors offer medical perspective after Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapses Hamlin was treated with CPR and an AED following a cardiac arrest during Monday's game. Bills players gathered in prayer on the sideline for teammate Damar Hamlin. AP Photo/Jeff Dean

In a chilling medical emergency that played out on live TV Monday night, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game, sparking concern and speculation among football fans and medical professionals alike.

The defensive back collapsed moments after taking a hit to the chest during a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was sedated and in critical condition as of early Tuesday morning, according to the Buffalo Bills.

How could a seemingly routine play fell a 24-year-old professional athlete?

“We’re talking about the most fit, the most physical, the most macho, the healthiest men in the world,” football analyst and retired NFL player Ryan Clark said on SportsCenter.

“It’s the most afraid I’ve ever been watching a football game,” Clark said, adding, “We hear guys always say, ‘I’ll die for this [game],’ or ‘I’ll give my life for this.’ We may have watched a player actually do that tonight.”

Neither the Bills nor the NFL has said what caused Hamlin’s heart attack. However, some medical professionals have taken to social media to suggest some potential causes.

Several pointed to commotio cordis, when blunt trauma to the heart leads to ventricular fibrillation, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Qs from my ER doc brain:

– was it commotio cordis?

– an unstable Cspine injury (Unlikely given that he got up right away)?

– a regular cardiac arrest?

– a ruptured aneurysm?



Regardless, waiting; & thankful for great medical professionals in Cinci. @BuffaloBills #billsmafia 🙏🙏 https://t.co/u9w8I8S0Dz — Megan Ranney MD MPH 🌻 (@meganranney) January 3, 2023

My prayers are with Damar Hamlin.



As an arrhythmia specialist, I believe the blow to his chest during a certain period in the cardiac cycle triggered ventricular fibrillation, a condition called Commotio Cordis.



It is not associated with pre-existing heart damage or COVID 💉 pic.twitter.com/dE6Czn0ESZ — Khalid Aljabri, MD د.خالد الجبري (@JabriMD) January 3, 2023

Thinking about Demar Hamlin. Commotio cordis is caused by an abrupt blow to the chest at exactly the wrong time in the cardiac cycle. Must be resuscitated with an AED. — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) January 3, 2023

Though relatively infrequent, “commotio cordis plays a distressing role as a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young athletes,” per the National Library of Medicine.

The condition is seen mostly in athletes aged 8 to 18 who are playing baseball, hockey, lacrosse, or other sports involving projectiles, according to the University of Connecticut’s Korey Stringer Institute.

Tragedy tonight in the NFL.



Blunt cardiac injury is possible.



More likely a massive vascular injury or unstable cervical spine fracture.



Impact apnea less likely.



Regardless, the worst fears are being confronted, and this must trigger reform. — Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) (@jeremyfaust) January 3, 2023

Others said the incident underscored the importance of CPR and AEDs. Hamlin was treated with CPR and an AED on the field before being taken away by ambulance, Joe Danneman of Cincinnati’s Fox 19 Now reported.

The ability to administer CPR and use an AED rapidly in the field after witnessed cardiac arrest can improve patient outcomes and mean the difference between life and death.



Want to learn? Find a course here: https://t.co/gAnP1z8W8d — Dr. Michelle Au (@AuforGA) January 3, 2023

Why minutes matter for a cardiac arrest. #cpr #aed thinking about Damar Hamlin and his medical team today pic.twitter.com/ykMHrgJtiF — Dr. Comilla (@comilla_s) January 3, 2023