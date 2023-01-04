NFL Tom Brady talks ‘overcoming obstacles’ this season amid divorce with Gisele Bündchen "We all are going through stuff." Tom Brady has led Tampa Bay back to the playoffs for the third year in a row. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

It’s been a trying season for Tom Brady, in more ways than one.

Beyond the daily punishment doled out on the gridiron (especially for a 45-year-old quarterback), Brady’s third season with the Buccaneers has also been marked with several off-the-field challenges and changes — especially his well-publicized divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.

Following Brady and the Buccaneers’ division-clinching victory over the Panthers on Sunday, the legendary QB appeared on the “Let’s Go!” Sirius XM podcast with Jim Gray on Monday — discussing the various trials and tribulations he’s gone through in his 23rd year in the NFL.

“I think, you know, we all are going through stuff, you know, we’re people, and we’re all going through stuff, and obviously, we’re all professionals, and we wanna show up to work and do our best. And when you’re a professional, that’s what professional means,” Brady told Gray.

“You show up every day with the best possible attitude you can have,” Brady added. “You try to compartmentalize things and really focus on what your job is.”

Even with those off-the-field events and a slow start on the field for the Bucs, Brady has once again led Tampa Bay back to the playoffs — with Brady currently second in the NFL with 4,610 passing yards on the season.

“That’s what life’s about. A lot of resilience, overcoming different obstacles over the course of the year, and then ultimately coming together for a common goal,” Brady said. “That’s why I love team sports. I always say, do you care about your team and the people on your team? And do you care about the mission? And that’s what makes a great teammate to me.”

