12 immediate reactions to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement

Following Tom Brady’s announcement Wednesday that he would be retiring for good this time around, professional athletes took to Twitter to share their appreciation for one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.
The love came from both active and retired NFL players, and from opponents as well as teammates.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari were some of the first to show their respect.
Another recent retiree in J.J. Watt poked fun at Brady’s new free time, and offered him a spot on the golf course.
The goat emoji was common among Twitter users responding to Brady’s video.
Former teammates Darius Butler, James White, Leonard Fournette, and Matt Cassel all showed support as well on social media.
It wasn’t just NFL players who shared their praise for Brady, as women’s soccer legend Carli Lloyd and former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter each hopped on Twitter soon after the announcement.
MLB’s SiriusXM Twitter account even had a little fun with Brady, who was drafted by the Montreal Expos out of high school.
