NFL 12 immediate reactions to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement The quarterback announced the end to his 23-year NFL career via a video posted on Twitter Wednesday morning. Brady exits the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. AP Photo/John Raoux

Following Tom Brady’s announcement Wednesday that he would be retiring for good this time around, professional athletes took to Twitter to share their appreciation for one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

The love came from both active and retired NFL players, and from opponents as well as teammates.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari were some of the first to show their respect.

Another recent retiree in J.J. Watt poked fun at Brady’s new free time, and offered him a spot on the golf course.

Greatest of All Time.



No question, no debate.



It’s been an honor and a privilege.



🐐



PS – The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023

The goat emoji was common among Twitter users responding to Brady’s video.

Damn why this mf got me feeling emotional this morning 😭



The 🐐



Thank you https://t.co/NqfnAMWjdL — Sir Binky Moss (@khalenNOTkaylen) February 1, 2023

Former teammates Darius Butler, James White, Leonard Fournette, and Matt Cassel all showed support as well on social media.

Love you Thomas ❤️ https://t.co/CxvmNMPs6B — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 1, 2023

Congrats on a GREAT career 12! https://t.co/NzUvZKdl9d — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) February 1, 2023

Love ya bro❤️ it was a pleasure! https://t.co/MilAiUjy2r — James White (@SweetFeet_White) February 1, 2023

I would post a tribute to Tom but did one last year. No more. Congrats on a great career, buddy! https://t.co/ERf2w9MrRA — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) February 1, 2023

It wasn’t just NFL players who shared their praise for Brady, as women’s soccer legend Carli Lloyd and former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter each hopped on Twitter soon after the announcement.

The greatest 🐐. Congrats on an amazing career. https://t.co/vQEnuyVn4F — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) February 1, 2023

Congrats @TomBrady on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch! https://t.co/zkobgugR52 — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) February 1, 2023

MLB’s SiriusXM Twitter account even had a little fun with Brady, who was drafted by the Montreal Expos out of high school.

The last Montreal Expos draftee in professional sports rides off into the sunset.



Thanks for the memories, @TomBrady.



𝘔𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘪 𝘦𝘵 𝘢𝘶 𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘰𝘪𝘳. pic.twitter.com/Wk5olx5RH1 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 1, 2022

What's your message to Tom Brady now that he's retiring 'for good'? What's your reaction to Tom Brady's retirement announcement? Finally! It's about time. 👋 Wishing him well 💛 I wasn't ready for this 😥 What's your message to Tom Brady now that he's retiring 'for good'? Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.