NFL Aaron Rodgers reportedly speaks with Jets, is ‘open’ to playing in New York The 39-year-old quarterback reportedly has interest in playing for New York next season. Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit LionsSunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP Photo/Morry Gash

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has reportedly engaged in discussions about a potential future in the AFC East.

According to multiple reports, Rodgers spoke with the New York Jets this week and is “open to the idea” of playing in New York.

Former ESPN analyst Trey Wingo tweeted news of the conversation, and SNY’s Connor Hughes confirmed it.

Nothing is imminent between Rodgers and the Jets, Wingo wrote. And it’s not even certain if Rodgers will play football in 2023. But, “it sure seems like” Rodgers will end up deciding to play, Hughes wrote.

Rodgers signed a three-year contract extension with Green Bay in 2022, so he can’t just leave in free agency. Green Bay would have to trade or release Rodgers for him to end up on the Jets.

Rodgers went on a four-day darkness retreat last month which he hoped would give him “a better sense of where I’m at in my life.” The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback is entering his 17th season and will turn 40 in December. He is already a Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP.

Rodgers is owed just under $60 million in guaranteed money if he plays in 2023.

He also could turn the Jets into a contender. New York has a promising young roster featuring both the NFL’s offensive and defensive rookies of the year.

The Jets’ defense was among the NFL’s best last season, but mediocre quarterback play set them back quite a bit and contributed heavily to their inability to make the playoffs.

Last week, Rodgers said a decision on whether or not he’ll play in 2023 is coming sooner rather than later.

“There’s a finality to the decision. I don’t make it lightly,” Rodgers said on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. “I don’t want to drag anybody around. I’m answering questions about it because I got asked about it. I’m talking about it because it’s important to me. If you don’t like it and you think it’s drama, and you think I’m being a diva or whatever, then just tune it out. That’s fine. But this is my life. It’s important to me. I’lI make a decision soon enough and we’ll go down that road. I’ll be really excited about it.”