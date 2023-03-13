NFL Former Boston College star Chris Lindstrom becomes highest-paid guard in NFL The deal is worth $105 million over five years. Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom played football at Shepard Hill High School in Dudley before attending Boston College. AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Chris Lindstrom, a Massachusetts native who played football at Boston College, is now the highest-paid offensive guard in NFL history, the Atlanta Falcons announced.

Lindstrom signed a five-year, $105 million extension with $63 million guaranteed on Monday.

The 26-year-old offensive lineman started all 17 games for Atlanta last year, made his first Pro Bowl, and won the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Lindstrom played high school football at Shepard Hill High School in Dudley, Massachusetts where he was coached by his father who also played in the NFL.

He was a first-round pick out of Boston College in 2019 when he went 14th overall to Atlanta. Lindstrom was a first-team all-ACC selection in 2018.

Lindstrom missed most of his rookie year after breaking his foot. Since then, he’s become one of the most reliable offensive linemen in the league. He has started 55 games in his career. He didn’t allow a single sack in 2021. He allowed two sacks in 2022 while achieving the highest run-blocking grade in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

In January, Lindstrom told ESPN that he wants to be in Atlanta long-term.

“I want to be here,” Lindstrom said. “I want to be a Falcon for my whole career.”