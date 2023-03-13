Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly signs with Raiders, reunites with Josh McDaniels

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is teaming up with Josh McDaniels again.
This time, it’s in Las Vegas instead of New England. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal with the Raiders on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day that there was mutual interest between Garoppolo and the Raiders.
“I would expect him to see significant interest from the Las Vegas Raiders,” Rapoport said. “They are expected to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo as potentially their next starting quarterback. This should really not be a surprise. There are a lot of familiar faces in the Las Vegas Raiders, including, of course, Josh McDaniels, his old coach with the New England Patriots.”
The Raiders’ backup quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, signed with the Broncos on Monday. Stidham played for the Patriots from 2019 to 2021.
Garoppolo broke his foot in December, missing San Fransisco’s final four regular-season games and the entire playoffs.
He started 10 games for the 49ers last season and went 7-3 with 2,437 passing yards, completing 67.2 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns against four interceptions.
Garoppolo spent six years in San Fransisco and made a Super Bowl appearance. Now, he’s back in the AFC playing for a familiar coach.
