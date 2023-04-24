NFL Report: Jets land four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in trade with Packers The Jets reportedly have their new quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is reportedly a New York Jet. AP Photo/Morry Gash

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly joining the New York Jets. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers traded the four-time MVP to the Jets Monday afternoon.

“The two sides talked for weeks before talks broke down,” Schefter wrote on Twitter. “Then discussions heated up late last week. Finally, Jets GM Joe Douglas and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst were able to bridge their differences and come to an agreement.”

The Jets will receive Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, and a 2023 fifth-round pick, Schefter reports.

Trade compensation, per sources:



Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

The Packers will receiver the No. 13 overall pick in this year’s draft, along with a 6th-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick that could convert to a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65 percent or more of New York’s offensive snaps.

Advertisement:

The Packers also traded Rodgers’ predecessor, hall-of-fame quarterback Brett Favre to the Jets near the end of his career in 2009.

Rodgers is expected to wear No. 8 with New York.

With Rodgers coming to the Jets, an already strong AFC East gets even stronger in terms of quarterback play. Barring injuries, New England will see Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Tua Tagovailoa (4-0 against Patriots) twice per year.

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈 Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up