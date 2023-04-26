AP NFL Mock Draft: Panthers grab Young and Patriots go OT at No. 14

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
It took the Carolina Panthers until this week to decide which quarterback they’ll select with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.
They’re not saying, but oddsmakers believe it’ll be Alabama’s Bryce Young. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is an overwhelming favorite to go first, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has dropped from favorite to having the third-best odds behind Kentucky’s Will Levis. Florida’s Anthony Richardson is a longshot.
The Panthers traded four picks, including No. 9 overall and a first-rounder next year, along with wide receiver DJ Moore to give new coach Frank Reich a quarterback to build around.
They need to make the right decision.
The final edition of the AP’s 2023 mock draft gives the nod to Young.
Young can make every throw, has strong pocket presence and is a dynamic playmaker. The biggest question is his size — 5-foot-10, 204. It was never an issue while Young played at a high level at Alabama but the NFL is a different story and the Panthers need to protect their QB.
Stroud has the ideal size — 6-foot-3, 214 pounds — to go with a strong, accurate arm and possesses the leadership ability and other intangibles. The Texans made it known they’re not sold on a QB at No. 2 and Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson is the favorite. Franchise QBs win Super Bowls, not edge rushers.
New coach Jonathan Gannon benefited from having a dominant defensive line last season as a defensive coordinator for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Anderson is the best pass rusher in the draft and Arizona has to replace T.J. Watt and Zach Allen.
Another pick inspired by the Eagles. New coach Shane Steichen, the former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, had tremendous success with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Colts owner Jim Irsay is a big fan of Hurts’ style. Richardson has incredible athleticism, a strong arm and elite talent. He needs time to work on accuracy and mechanics.
Before his off-field issues, Carter was a potential No. 1 overall pick if Chicago didn’t trade down. He’s too talented to slip further. Carter is the right fit for Seattle and coach Pete Carroll.
Witherspoon has slid on some drafts probably because a hamstring injury limited his workouts. He was impressive at Illinois’ pro day and is widely considered the top cover cornerback. The Lions had the NFL’s second-worst pass defense in 2022.
Size, build, speed, Wilson has it all for an edge rusher. The Raiders can team Wilson up with Maxx Crosby to get after the elite QBs in the AFC West.
The Falcons get a superstar game-breaker.
The Bears need to protect Justin Fields so it starts with Skoronski covering his blindside.
Johnson has all the physical tools and intangibles to anchor the O-line and protect Aaron Kenny Pickett.
Titans can’t pass up this opportunity to take Levis. He didn’t have eye-popping stats at Kentucky but he has size, build, makeup and experience in a pro-style offense that teams desire.
After taking Stroud at No. 2, the Texans grab an elite edge rusher in Van Ness.
Using the pick from the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Packers take the first wide receiver. Smith-Njigba was the best WR at Ohio State two years ago on a team with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.
The Patriots get an athletic left tackle to protect the QB’s blindside.
The Jets select a powerful lineman to block for Rodgers.
The Commanders tab a physical cornerback, taking the son of former Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Porter.
Smith joins former Bulldogs teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean on a revamped defense in Philly.
After selecting a CB earlier, the Lions continue to bolster a poor defense with an interior d-lineman who can get after QBs.
Murphy strengthens a defense that will have to carry the team.
Ravens move up to get Gonzalez, who provides immediate help for a pass defense that finished 26th.
Flowers slots in nicely with veterans Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.
Coming off a knee injury, Hooker has time to get healthy and develop behind Geno Smith.
Addison is polished enough to instantly step in to replace Adam Thielen.
Mayer upgrades the run game and pass game, giving Trevor Lawrence a potential top target.
Giants get a wideout with game-breaking speed in Hyatt.
Cowboys bolster their secondary with the best safety in the draft.
Bills get a run stuffer.
Bengals add a physical, athletic cornerback to a depleted secondary.
The 2022 Dick Butkus award winner replaces Tremaine Edwards.
Rams move up to get an offensive lineman with their first first-round pick since Jared Goff in 2016.
In a draft stocked with interior d-linemen, Chiefs get a big man with freakish athletic skills.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.