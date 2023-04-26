NFL BC’s Zay Flowers gets strong endorsement from Travis Kelce "He can help us out right now." AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Zay Flowers was surprised to see a text message from Patrick Mahomes, inviting him to work out ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

The two-time all-ACC receiver made a positive impression on one of Mahomes’ favorite pass-catching targets: tight end Travis Kelce.

“I could tell you just by watching him, he could help us out right now,” Kelce said during an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live. “He is an unbelievable route runner, and you can really see his athleticism and his love for the game just with how he runs routes. It’s not like that was a tryout or anything like that. He was just down there getting work in like the rest of us.

“You could see how he was finishing some of the plays,” Kelce continued. “He was just enjoying playing catch with Pat Mahomes or a few NFL quarterbacks. It was great to see man. He’s a great guy too.”

.@tkelce had some positive words for potential first round WR Zay Flowers on NFL Live 👀



During an interview with Mike Florio, of ProFootballTalk, Flowers described the workout as “great” and offered some details on what it was like catching passes from Mahomes.

“Every time, the ball is right on the money,” Flowers said. “Hits you right in the face. You can make a move right after. He makes the game easier for you so you’ve just got to finish the route and catch the ball.”

Flowers said he could see himself in a Chiefs uniform if he falls on draft night. The defending Super Bowl champions have the No. 31 overall pick.

“I wouldn’t mind it,” Flowers said. “I know if you go there, it’s going to be a lot of big plays made. It’s going to be fun. You can chase Super Bowls, you can do all that. It would be great playing with them.”

Flowers is projected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick. Mel Kiper and Todd McShay had Flowers going to Pittsburgh with the No. 17 pick in a recent mock draft.

The Patriots have the No. 14 overall pick and a need for a playmaking wide receiver. Earlier this month, Flowers visited the Patriots and spent time learning the offense under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, according to Tom Pelissero, of NFL Media.

Flowers, who is 5-foot-9, 182 pounds, addressed concerns about his size during his interview with Florio.

“Some of the best receivers that play football are 5’9″,” Flowers said. “Steve Smith, Antonio Brown, you got Brandin Cooks now. Tyreek Hill. I don’t really pay attention to that. I just let everybody talk and play football.”