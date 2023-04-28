NFL Tennessee Titans trade up to select Massachusetts native Will Levis Levis was the No. 1 prospect available heading into Day 2, according to ESPN. Will Levis is a Tennessee Titan. AP Photo/Butch Dill

Will Levis fell out of the first round, but he didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on Day 2.

The Tennessee Titans traded up to select Levis with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Titans sent a second-round pick (No. 41), a third-round pick (No. 72), and a 2024 third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 33 pick and a third-round pick (No. 81).

Levis, who was born at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, lived in North Attleborough for six years, and played high school football in Connecticut, was the second player selected on Day Two behind Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Levis began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky. His strongest collegiate season was in 2021, when he completed 66 percent of his passes and threw for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

His numbers (2,406 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, 10 interceptions) were slightly down last season after playing two fewer games than he did in 2021.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound quarterback was the No. 4 overall player on Mel Kiper’s big board and was one of 17 players invited to attend the first round of the draft on Thursday night in Kansas City.

Ryan Tannehill, who is in the final year of his contract, started last season for Tennessee. The Titans finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs, a clear step back from 2021 when they went 12-5 and won the AFC North.

Malik Willis, who backed up Tannehill last season, appeared in 8 games and completed 31 of his 61 passing attempts as a rookie last season.