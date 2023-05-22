Tom Brady has reportedly agreed to buy minority share of the Raiders

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Having only recently retired (again), it appears Tom Brady might be making a quick transition to the owner’s box.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Brady is set to buy a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders, having reportedly agreed to terms. Official NFL approval of the sale is still pending.
As Breer noted, Brady is already partners with Raiders owner Mark Davis with the WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces. Brady agreed to purchase a minority share of the Aces in March, 2023.
Brady, 45, announced that he was retiring from his playing career in February. It was his second retirement, having briefly done so in 2022 only to eventually return for another season.
It’s not the first time Brady was reportedly tied to a potential ownership stake. In 2022, following his first retirement, he briefly considered buying a share of the Dolphins according to a Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.
