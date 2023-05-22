NFL Tom Brady has reportedly agreed to buy minority share of the Raiders Brady also agreed to buy a small stake in the Las Vegas Aces earlier in 2023. Tom Brady earlier in 2023. John McDonnell/Washington Post

Having only recently retired (again), it appears Tom Brady might be making a quick transition to the owner’s box.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Brady is set to buy a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders, having reportedly agreed to terms. Official NFL approval of the sale is still pending.

The sale of a minority share of the @Raiders to ex-Patriots and Bucs QB @TomBrady has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval. Won’t be done at the spring meeting but ball is rolling on it.



(Brady is already in business w/Vegas owner Mark Davis, with the WNBA Aces.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 22, 2023

As Breer noted, Brady is already partners with Raiders owner Mark Davis with the WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces. Brady agreed to purchase a minority share of the Aces in March, 2023.

Brady, 45, announced that he was retiring from his playing career in February. It was his second retirement, having briefly done so in 2022 only to eventually return for another season.

It’s not the first time Brady was reportedly tied to a potential ownership stake. In 2022, following his first retirement, he briefly considered buying a share of the Dolphins according to a Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.