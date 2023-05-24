NFL Aaron Rodgers is already getting the back page treatment in New York The Jets quarterback couldn't last two days of OTAs without causing a frenzy in the media. Aaron Rodgers tweaks his calf and a day later it's a back page headline.

Most people knew that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers would have his name splayed across headlines on the back pages of New York newspapers, but the expectation was that it would come during the NFL season, not in May.

Rodgers didn’t make it through his first week of organized team activities before the New York Daily News tossed his name on the back cover over a picture of downtrodden Jets fans.

On Tuesday, before the Jets were supposed to hold their first practice open to the media, Rodgers strained a calf muscle.

On Wednesday, the Daily News had its back page feature ready to deflate hopeful New York fans.

While the headline didn’t inspire hope, the story said that the injury wasn’t anything serious and Rodgers sat out mostly out of precaution.

According to reporters present, Rodgers didn’t require any real attention from the team trainers, and he stayed out on the field to help run practice.

If the tweak was minor enough, the quarterback will only miss one day out of the three weeks of OTAs, which also happen to be voluntary.

With this small of an injury making so much noise, there are sure to be countless other back page headlines on Rodgers in his future.

Last year, New York began the season 7-4 under first-year head coach Robert Saleh but faced some issues down the stretch due to below-average quarterback play.

With an a-typical future Hall of Famer under center this year, there’s going to be even more attention on the Jets and plenty of back page drama.