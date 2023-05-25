NFL Foot injury could keep Jimmy Garoppolo out of Raiders practices until July Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not taking part in organized team activities because of a lingering foot injury. AP Photo/John Locher, File





HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not taking part in organized team activities as he continues to recover from a broken left foot.

Coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday that Garoppolo could be held out until July when training camp begins.

McDaniels said Garoppolo is one of a number of players being held out of OTAs.

“We’re always going to err at this time of the year on being smart,” McDaniels said. “We don’t play a football game for 3 1/2 months, so try to rush (players) out there in May, it’s a poor decision.”

Garoppolo sustained the injury late last season, but said after signing with the Raiders in March that he wasn’t concerned about being available.

Advertisement:

“You hate being in that situation,” Garoppolo said. “But once I got past that initial part, especially once we started to make a little bit of a run in the playoffs last year, I was getting ready to ramp up again and be ready. But things didn’t work out, and I’m glad with how things ended up.”