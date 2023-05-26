NFL Cardinals release wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins The Patriots are among several teams that could pursue the five-time All Pro. DeAndre Hopkins is expected to have plenty of free agent suitors, including potentially the Patriots. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The post-draft NFL news cycle took another turn on Friday afternoon when the Cardinals announced that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had been released.

Hopkins, 30, is now an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whichever team he chooses.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

Though Arizona may have originally been trying to trade Hopkins, the team was reportedly unable to find the kind of market that had been hoped for.

The Patriots could be among several teams interested in signing the talented receiver, with NFL analysts listing New England alongside a plethora of other potentially interested parties.

Hopkins was originally drafted by the Texans with the 27th overall pick in 2013. He quickly established himself as one of the more prolific wide receivers in the NFL. Combining both his time with the Texans and the Cardinals (he was traded to Arizona in 2020), Hopkins has totaled five All-Pro selections (being named to the first team on three occasions).