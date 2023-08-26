‘Go ruin their night’: Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo share moment before game

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
From 2014-2016, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo were teammates with the Patriots.
Seven years later, they’re reunited with the Las Vegas Raiders – Brady as a minority owner and Garoppolo as the likely starting quarterback.
Before Saturday’s preseason clash with the Cowboys, Brady greeted Garoppolo, fellow quarterback Aidan O’Connell, and a few others as they left the locker room.
“Go ruin their night,” he said.
Brady may still be retired (for now), but he’s not staying too far from the game.
