MRI confirms Aaron Rodgers will miss remainder of season with torn Achilles’ tendon

Aaron Rodgers’s debut, and his first season, as the New York Jets’ quarterback lasted just four snaps.
According to multiple reports, an MRI confirmed Tuesday that Rodgers tore his left Achilles’ tendon when he was sacked by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd and fell awkwardly during Monday night’s 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.
