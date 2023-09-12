NFL

MRI confirms Aaron Rodgers will miss remainder of season with torn Achilles’ tendon

Rodgers tore his Achilles' tendon when he was sacked by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd.

Aaron Rodgers on the field after taking an awkward fall.
Aaron Rodgers will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn Achilles' Monday. Seth Wenig/Associated Press

By Emma Healy, The Boston Globe


Aaron Rodgers’s debut, and his first season, as the New York Jets’ quarterback lasted just four snaps.

According to multiple reports, an MRI confirmed Tuesday that Rodgers tore his left Achilles’ tendon when he was sacked by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd and fell awkwardly during Monday night’s 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.