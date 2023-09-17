NFL Several former Patriots, local products have big performances Sunday Nelson Agholor scored a touchdown for the Ravens. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor celebrates after scoring during the second half Sunday. Darron Cummings/AP Photo

It’s always the way, and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop it from happening.

When a player leaves your team, it’s inevitable that they’ll catch fire with their new team.

Patriots fans watching other NFL games Sunday had to endure a string of strong performances from players who recently left New England.

Here’s a rundown:

Nelson Agholor

Nelson Agholor racked up a team-high five catches for 63 yards – including the eventual winning score on a 17-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter – as the Ravens outlasted the Bengals, 27-24.

Agholor is already halfway to his touchdown total with the Patriots last season.

Damien Harris

James Cook is clearly Buffalo’s No. 1 back, but Damien Harris got seven carries and made the most of them Sunday.

He totaled 33 yards and scored from 1 yard out to cap an 11-play, 95-yard drive to help cement a 38-10 win over the Raiders. Harris also returned a kick 41 yards.

Nick Folk

Nick Folk, who’s still going strong at age 38, drilled the winning field goal from 41 yards out to clinch a 27-24 Titans overtime win over the Chargers.

Folk also nailed a 33-yarder, plus three extra points. In Week 1 against the Saints, he converted all five of his field goals, including a 50-yarder early in the game.

Players with New England ties also shined

Kwity Paye

Paye, who played high school ball at Bishop Hendricken in Rhode Island, recovered a fumble and added a sack and five tackles in a 31-20 Colts win over the Texans.

Zay Flowers

Former Boston College star Zay Flowers caught four passes for 62 yards – including this highlight-reel grab – in Baltimore’s victory.

The first-round pick, who secured a team-high nine catches for 78 yards in his NFL debut last week, has emerged as one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets.

Matt Milano

Matt Milano, also a former BC star, intercepted a pass and added four tackles in the Bills’ win.

Yes, it came off former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, so it wasn’t all rosy for players with local ties.

Luke Schoonmaker

Luke Schoonmaker, of Hamden, Connecticut, caught the first touchdown pass of his career in the Cowboys’ 30-10 triumph over the Jets.

Noah Gray

Tight end Noah Gray, who attended Leominster High, caught three passes for 38 yards in a 17-9 Chiefs win over the Jaguars.

