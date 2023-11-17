NFL Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ligament in his wrist, Bengals say Head coach Zac Taylor said the injury would require surgery. Joe Burrow flexes his right hand after an apparent injury during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File) AP





CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be out the rest of the season due to a torn ligament in his right wrist, the team announced Friday.

Coach Zac Taylor said the injury would require surgery. Burrow left the Bengals game in the second quarter of a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

When Burrow tried a practice throw on the sideline, the ball slipped out of his hand as the quarterback winced. Burrow then went to the locker room and looked frustrated.

This is the second time in Burrow’s four-year NFL career he has suffered a season-ending injury in Week 11. He tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during a game against Washington in 2020.

Advertisement:

Burrow was 11 of 17 for 101 yards and a touchdown when he left. Backup Jake Browning replaced him and will likely be the starter for the rest of the season.

Cincinnati is 5-5 after two straight losses. The NFL will investigate why Cincinnati did not list Burrow on the team’s injury report, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the review is not being publicly discussed.

The Bengals had posted and later deleted a video on social media that showed Burrow getting off a team bus with his hand in what appeared to be a soft cast.