NFL NFL RedZone Channel broadcast interrupted due to fire alarm An NFL Network official said there had been a false alarm at the studio. NFL RedZone Channel broadcast was briefly interrupted on Sunday. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)





INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sunday’s airing of the late afternoon games on the NFL RedZone Channel literally went code red.

The broadcast was interrupted Sunday when a fire alarm went off in the NFL Network building, which is located across the street from SoFi Stadium in the Hollywood Park complex. Host Scott Hanson informed viewers that his production crew had to evacuate the studio.

NFL RedZone studio is being evacuated as we speak 😳 pic.twitter.com/MKNAyU3I24 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) November 27, 2023

An NFL Network official said there had been a false alarm at the studio. The alarm did not effect pregame preparations for the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers across the street.

Hanson referred to the incident as a “first in my 20-something-year broadcasting career.” RedZone remained on the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills before Hanson and his crew were able to return to the studio a short time later.

Advertisement:

Well, that was…. interesting.

Alarm has stopped.

Apparently all clear.

Still waiting on details. Thanks for watching NFL RedZone week 12 ! One to remember. — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) November 27, 2023

“As we come back into the studio right now, I am reminded of an old Chinese proverb, which says: ‘May you live to see interesting times,’” Hanson said when he came back on the air.