NFL Matt Patricia will reportedly call in defensive plays for the Eagles Patricia was heavily involved in calling offensive plays for New England in 2022. Matt Patricia is a senior defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles. Matt Rourke/AP Photo

Matt Patricia, currently listed as a senior defensive assistant for the Eagles, will reportedly call in plays for Philadelphia moving forward.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Patricia will see added responsibility as defensive coordinator Sean Desai moves to the coaching box.

FOX analyst Jay Glazer referred to Patricia as the new defensive coordinator and said Desai remains with the team in a different capacity.

Sources: The #Eagles have made a change to their defensive process. DC Sean Desai is in the coaching box… and Matt Patricia will call in plays to the green dot.



Story: https://t.co/OeXJWOgro5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2023

The Eagles (10-3) have allowed 33-plus points in three straight games for the second time in team history. They’ve lost two straight to fellow NFC contenders and face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday at 8:15 p.m. EST.

Advertisement:

Patricia had multiple stints with the Patriots. He was their defensive coordinator from 2012-2017 and was most recently New England’s senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Patricia was heavily involved in calling offensive plays for New England in 2022.

A little @Eagles scoopage today: Philly very quietly made a change at defensive coordinator this week moving out Sean Desai to another position and replacing him with Matt Patricia. Desai remains with the team in different capacity but Patricia now runs and calls the defense… — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 17, 2023