Tom Brady discussed his approach to becoming an NFL commentator for the 2024 season

As it’s now 2024, Tom Brady is officially counting the days until he steps into his role as an NFL commentator for Fox Sports.

Brady, who retired for a second time from playing football after the 2023 season, had already agreed to a massive 10-year deal with the network worth a reported $375 million in 2022. He later revealed that he will begin his work in 2024.

During a recent episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go!,” Brady shared more about his mindset as he approaches his new profession.

“I’ve got a big broadcasting job that’s going to start in September,” Brady told co-host Jim Gray. “I’m already working hard on trying to make sure I’m ready for that opportunity and I’m prepared mentally and emotionally for that challenge.

“Because it is a challenge,” he added. “It’s something that’s new, it’s outside of my comfort zone, and I’m excited to get out there and try something and see how I do.”

The 46-year-old has never held a broadcasting role, but is determined to approach it with the same mentality that worked so effectively for him on the field.

“It’s got to be about what my preparation is and what my work ethic is,” Brady explained. “Hopefully a lot of the things that I’ve done in my career have prepared me for that. And there’s an exciting part about that for me, which is when I get out of bed in the morning, man, I’m ready to go.”

“I want create a to-do list,” he said. “OK, these are the things I’m gonna do today and this is how I ultimately want to actualize my potential in this area of my life.”

The exact details of how Brady will fit in with the larger Fox Sports coverage plan — and if his presence will push another former player-turned-broadcaster, Greg Olsen, from the network’s lead broadcast team — remains to be seen.

Still, if his football career is any indication, Brady’s effort level and commitment to studying the details will not be in doubt.