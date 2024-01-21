NFL Falcons search for head coach is reportedly still ‘wide open’ Bill Belichick is firmly in the mix, but it appears he's not a lock. Bill Belichick talks to the referees during a game against the Falcons. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bill Belichick has had a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the job is his if he wants it.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said it’s clear there’s “clear mutual interest,” however the latest consensus is that Belichick is simply in the mix.

According to ESPN reporter Michael Rothstein, the search is still “wide open” and the franchise is pleased with how it’s gone so far.

Rothstein reported that the Falcons are scheduling a second interview with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh as well.

He said the Falcons also completed virtual first-round interviews with Buffalo Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Saturday.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Falcons are taking a look at two big-name head coaches — Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/RZZftcCD1U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2024

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Falcons are interviewing Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik on Sunday and will meet with former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Harbaugh in person this week.

Atlanta has interviewed 11 coaches in total, Rothstein wrote. Schefter echoed Rothstein’s report that the Falcons are scheduling other head-coaching interviews and that the search is “wide open.”

Falcons are interviewing Texans’ OC Bobby Slowik today. They also will be meeting this week with Mike Vrabel and Jim Harbaugh in person, and scheduling other in-person head-coaching interviews as well. Their HC search is said to be “wide open.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2024

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Thursday that she was “expecting” Belichick to land the job, but it appears now that’s far from a lock.