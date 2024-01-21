Falcons search for head coach is reportedly still ‘wide open’

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Bill Belichick has had a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the job is his if he wants it.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said it’s clear there’s “clear mutual interest,” however the latest consensus is that Belichick is simply in the mix.
According to ESPN reporter Michael Rothstein, the search is still “wide open” and the franchise is pleased with how it’s gone so far.
Rothstein reported that the Falcons are scheduling a second interview with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh as well.
He said the Falcons also completed virtual first-round interviews with Buffalo Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Saturday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Falcons are interviewing Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik on Sunday and will meet with former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Harbaugh in person this week.
Atlanta has interviewed 11 coaches in total, Rothstein wrote. Schefter echoed Rothstein’s report that the Falcons are scheduling other head-coaching interviews and that the search is “wide open.”
Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Thursday that she was “expecting” Belichick to land the job, but it appears now that’s far from a lock.
