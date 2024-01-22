NFL Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce set playoff touchdown record, passing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski The duo connected for their 16th playoff touchdown Sunday night in Buffalo. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws to tight end Travis Kelce as they warm up before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce made history Sunday night, setting the record for most playoff touchdowns by a pass-catch duo.

The pair dethroned Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski with 16 playoff TDs, surpassing the two Patriots’ previous record of 15.

Late in the second quarter of the divisional game against the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback connected with the tight end on a 22-yard touchdown. Kelce’s first touchdown in eight games tied Brady and Gronk’s record.

MAHOMES TO KELCE FOR THE TD 🔥



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/MOBktr80Q5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2024

To celebrate the moment, Kelce made a heart gesture with his hands towards Taylor Swift, who sat in a suite overlooking the west zone.

But the Mahomes magic didn’t stop there.

Mahomes and Kelce secured another touchdown on the first possession of the second half, bringing their historic tally to 16.

Chiefs start the 2nd half strong. @tkelce has another TD to give KC the lead!



📺: #KCvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FR6a2VkD33 pic.twitter.com/Yv4IlHu0Zm — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024

“Passing anything that has Brady and Gronk in it is special because those are two of the greatest players of all time,” Mahomes said after the 27-24 victory. “To be mentioned in that, and passing (them), you appreciate that. It speaks to Travis and his work, him being able to go out there and make plays in big games. He did a great job of getting himself open.”

It’s no secret that the Mahomes-Kelce bromance has been the fire behind the Chiefs offense since Mahomes stepped up as the starting QB in 2018. His ability to scramble out of the pocket often gives him the time and vantage point to find Kelce – his No. 1 target – downfield.

Other legendary duos to grace the list include Joe Montana and Jerry Rice (12 playoff TDs), as well as Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman (10 playoff TDs).

Will the Mahomes-Kelce connection be on top after the Divisional Round?🤔#ChiefsKingdom | #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/dzsrHvHzM8 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 18, 2024

Brady and Gronk played 22 playoff games together, while Sunday’s game in Buffalo marked the 16th playoff game for Mahomes and Kelce. It’s safe to say that the record is expected to grow, as the Chiefs look for yet another deep playoff run.

As they look to take home another Lombardi trophy, the Chiefs first have to face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in the AFC Divisional game.