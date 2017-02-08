The NHL’s problem with science

"It seems that the NFL and the NHL are doing exactly what the tobacco industry did."

National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks with the media during 2017 NHL All-Star Media Day on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks with the media during 2017 NHL All-Star Media Day on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. –Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
By
JULIET MACUR
New York Times News Service,
February 8, 2017

In the 1950s, tobacco companies responded to research proving a link between smoking and lung cancer by trying to discredit the science. They formed their own research group to poke holes in the data and to stave off public panic that cigarette smoking could cause serious diseases and death.

More than 60 years later, the NHL has responded to a class-action lawsuit regarding head injuries with a similar approach.

The suit, brought by former players and their families, claims that the league hid the dangers of brain trauma. The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages.

It now looks as if the NHL, which makes about $4 billion a year, has chosen to go after the science behind the brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. It’s late to this game. Even the NFL — a longtime and loud naysayer that blows to the head cause CTE — has acknowledged the link.

Advertisement

Court documents filed Monday in U.S. district court in Minnesota showed that the NHL had demanded troves of information from research done by neurology experts at Boston University who have examined the brains of more than 200 athletes for CTE and have done groundbreaking work on the subject. The university is not a party in the case.

The NHL has asked Boston University for research materials, unpublished data and, among many other things, the CTE research center’s information on the people who donated their brains for study — brains that were donated in many cases on the condition of anonymity and are protected by medical privacy laws. The league also wants medical records of the deceased and interview notes which would include discussions with their families, even though most of the athletes never even played professional hockey.

Hand it all over, the league said, so it can “probe the scientific basis for published conclusions” and “confirm the accuracy of published findings.”

This tactic sounds familiar to Stephen Hecht, a scientist who for more than 40 years has been researching the connection between smoking and cancer. He has experienced that tactic firsthand.

In 1973, Hecht joined the American Health Foundation, a group whose founder, Ernst L. Wynder, was an author of an influential study in 1950 that linked smoking to lung cancer. It essentially instigated Big Tobacco’s aggressive campaign to prove that the science connecting smoking to cancer was wrong.

Advertisement

“They will try to discredit you at every stop, and it’s harassment,” Hecht said Wednesday in a telephone interview from his office at the University of Minnesota, where he is the Wallin Land Grant Professor of Cancer Prevention. “But when you’re right in science, you’re right. It seems that the NFL and the NHL are doing exactly what the tobacco industry did. But the only people who think the science is wrong are the people who are going to be hurt by it.”

Because blows to the head in football have been linked to CTE, the NFL has been ordered to pay an unlimited amount to retired players who have been affected by the neurological disorders. Fear of CTE has probably spurred the decline in participation in youth football, too. But the NHL doesn’t seem willing to accept that its athletes, too, might suffer the effects of frequent brain trauma.

CTE has been diagnosed in all five professional hockey players whose brains were studied by Boston University, and in 92 of the 96 NFL players studied, according to a university spokeswoman.

But the NHL commissioner, Gary Bettman, needs more information about it, perhaps from the NHL’s own scientists, who need to double-check Boston University’s work. Apparently, the university’s peer-reviewed studies — there are more than 60 — are just not enough.

Here’s what Bettman said last fall about CTE, when responding to questions from a U.S. senator about the effects of concussions in hockey.

“The science regarding CTE, including on the asserted ‘link’ to concussions that you reference, remains nascent, particularly with respect to what causes CTE and whether it can be diagnosed by specific clinical symptoms,” Bettman wrote.

Advertisement

He added, “The relationship between concussions and the asserted clinical symptoms of CTE remains unknown.”

It’s as if Bettman slept through the last decade of CTE revelations and research.

The NHL’s demand is so onerous that it would cripple the scientists’ ability to continue their work — which is to learn more about a devastating disease that causes symptoms similar to those in people with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, dementia and ALS. To fulfill the league’s request, Boston University said in a court document, the research center would have to cease working for months, or perhaps even longer.

The university and the NHL said they wouldn’t comment on the case because they don’t publicly discuss continuing litigation. So let Hecht explain what the NHL’s burdensome request really means.

“It’s hard enough to do good, solid science because it’s more than a full-time job,” he said. “So when you have an industry, like the tobacco industry, or the NHL, making all kinds of additional demands, it will essentially shut you down. Their hope is that you just go away.”

But Hecht did point out an upside to the NHL’s tactic.

“If there’s somebody out there saying what you’re doing is wrong,” he said “it only makes you want to work harder.”

TOPICS: NHL Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Broadcast personality Bob Costas on set before an NFL game between the Buccaneers and Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
Olympics
NBC's Bob Costas being replaced by Mike Tirico at Olympics February 9, 2017 | 9:45 AM
Maine Gov. Paul LePage.
Local News
Gov. LePage watched Super Bowl, still hates the Patriots February 9, 2017 | 9:44 AM
Cam Neely takes a question during Bruins Media Day in October 2016. (Jessica Rinaldi) Topic: NHL preview_Bruins Reporter:
Sports Q
Debate: Should Cam Neely be the next to go? February 9, 2017 | 8:20 AM
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes, right, guards Boston Celtics center Al Horford during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Boston Celtics
Celtics' 7-game win streak snapped by Kings February 9, 2017 | 1:38 AM
Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after scoring against the Hornets, Feb. 1, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
NBA
Steph Curry tweaks Under Armour leader's praise of Trump from 'asset' to 'ass' February 8, 2017 | 11:21 PM
Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley exchanges words with a security guard during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NBA
Former Knick Charles Oakley ejected, arrested after MSG altercation February 8, 2017 | 8:50 PM
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
New England Patriots
A third Patriot says he will skip a White House visit February 8, 2017 | 8:11 PM
SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 17: Pilot Steven Holcomb (L) and Steven Langton of the United States team 1 finish a run during the Men's Two-Man Bobsleigh on Day 10 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 17, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Olympics
Bobsledder Steven Langton, a Melrose native, says he's attempting a comeback February 8, 2017 | 4:52 PM
Penn State's DaeSean Hamilton is brought down by Temple's Haason Reddick.
New England Patriots
Who the Patriots might take in the 2017 NFL draft February 8, 2017 | 2:25 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith signals to his players during an NFL football practice in Flowery Branch, Ga. After squandering a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl, the Falcons are shaking up their defensive staff. The team said Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, that coach Dan Quinn has dismissed coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox, though there's a chance Smith could stay with the Falcons in an advisory role. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
NFL
Falcons shaking up coaching staff after Super Bowl collapse February 8, 2017 | 2:21 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Nate Solder #77 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his son Hudson Solder after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Nate Solder politely defies Bill Belichick's chant February 8, 2017 | 1:55 PM
Knicks president Phil Jackson took what appeared to be another dig at forward Carmelo Anthony in a tweet on Feb. 7, 2017.
NBA
Knicks' Phil Jackson takes dig at Carmelo Anthony in tweet February 8, 2017 | 1:13 PM
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown got fans going with an emphatic dunk against the Raptors at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Jaylen Brown proving to be an asset in starting lineup February 8, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick hoist Lombardi Trophies.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady texts Isaiah Thomas: 'It's your turn next' February 8, 2017 | 9:44 AM
NFL
ESPN reporters writing book on NFL's 'momentous power struggles' February 8, 2017 | 8:34 AM
Pedro Martinez points to Red Sox fans on the Charles River as the Duck Boats parade along the river's banks in 2004.
Sports Q
Debate: Which recent rolling rally was the most enjoyable? February 8, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Claude Julien holds the Stanley Cup after the Bruins defeated the Canucks in Game 7 of the 2011 NHL Stanley Cup.
Boston Bruins
The highs and lows of the Claude Julien era February 8, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pose with the Super Bowl MVP trophy during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Houston.
New England Patriots
New England's vengeance has been served...now what? February 8, 2017 | 5:00 AM
In this Feb. 5, 2017 photo, a general view of the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre where is a venue for the Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined events for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Olympics
Political scandal overshadows South Korea 2018 Olympic prep February 7, 2017 | 11:36 PM
FILE- This Sept. 3, 2016 file photo shows Milwaukee Brewers' Chris Carter watching his two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh. Carter, who tied for the National League home run lead last season, has agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
MLB
Chris Carter agrees to deal with Yankees February 7, 2017 | 11:30 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Houston police still searching for Tom Brady's missing jersey February 7, 2017 | 11:24 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots makes a 23 yard catch in the fourth quarter against Ricardo Allen #37, Robert Alford #23 and Keanu Neal #22 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Listen to a mic'd up Julian Edelman after his gravity-defying catch February 7, 2017 | 8:22 PM
Claude Julien, right, stands with Bruce Cassidy, left, on the Bruins bench during a game in January. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, the Bruins fired Julien, who was in his 10th season as head coach, and named Cassidy interim coach.
Boston Bruins
Bruins made the right call by firing Claude Julien — but the timing was wrong February 7, 2017 | 7:49 PM
Gronk!
New England Patriots
Gronk tries to hold all 5 Super Bowl trophies, nearly drops one February 7, 2017 | 6:52 PM
New England Patriots
Is this the most Boston photo from the Patriots' parade? February 7, 2017 | 4:14 PM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker proclaimed February 7, 2017, as New England Patriots Day.
New England Patriots
Read the full transcript of Charlie Baker's gushing New England Patriots Day proclamation February 7, 2017 | 4:08 PM
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51.
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's speech to Patriots fans: 'We brought it home' February 7, 2017 | 2:22 PM
Rob Gronkowski at the Patriots' victory parade.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski has only one question for Patriots fans February 7, 2017 | 2:06 PM
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates with his son Benjamin during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's adorable son dab during the parade February 7, 2017 | 2:04 PM
New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia holds the Super Bowl trophy, left, as he and coach Bill Belichick wave during a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick really wanted to start a 'no days off' chant February 7, 2017 | 2:02 PM