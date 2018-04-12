6 things to know about the Toronto Maple Leafs

A lot has changed since the memorable seven-game series in 2013.

Auston Matthews celebrates a goal in April, 2018.
Auston Matthews celebrates a goal in April, 2018. –The Associated Press
By
12:12 PM

The Bruins face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, and the potential is there for another classic duel. The last time the two teams met in the postseason, Boston staged a memorable Game 7 comeback on their way to a 2013 Stanley Cup Finals appearance.

Five years later, the Maple Leafs have emerged from a rebuilding effort. While a few faces remain, much of the roster has been changed. That includes behind the bench, as former Red Wings and Team Canada coach Mike Babcock took charge in 2015.

Before the puck drops, here are a few things to know about the Bruins’ playoff opponent:

There’s trying to end a drought

Advertisement

An ever-present talking point in Toronto is the 51-year period Maple Leafs fans have endured since the team’s last Stanley Cup victory. Despite ranking second among all NHL teams in championships, the Maple Leafs haven’t broken through since 1967.

It’s the 100th anniversary of Toronto’s first title (when they were the Arenas), won in the team’s inaugural season. In the first 49 years, the Maple Leafs made 21 appearances in the Stanley Cup finals, winning a total of 13 times. In the ensuing 51 years, there have been zero finals appearances.

They’ve got a youth movement going

Since the 2013 series between Boston and Toronto, the Bruins have added several talented youngsters to the lineup. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have taken the same approach to a new level. The three youngest members of the roster lead the team in points. Auston Matthews (20), Mitchell Marner (20), and William Nylander (21) were each top draft picks from 2014-2016. They have rapidly become indispensable.

Matthews, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 draft, is especially talented. He was a prodigy who emerged from an unlikely hockey background: Arizona. And in his first two years, Matthews has more than lived up to the hype:

They’re stocked with veteran leadership

Alongside the prolific younger players, Toronto has a dependable group of veterans scattered across their lines. Patrick Marleau, after two decades in San Jose, signed in Toronto last July. At 38, he’s the oldest player on the Maple Leafs, yet contributed 27 goals and 20 assists in the regular season.

Advertisement

Rob Hainsey, 36, anchors the defense, having helped the Penguins win another Stanley Cup a season ago. And 35-year-old Tomas Plekanec will be a familiar name for Bruins fans, as the Czech played in Montreal for 13 and a half seasons before being traded to the Maple Leafs in February.

Their strength is their depth

In the regular season, the Bruins scored a total of 270 goals, with 99 coming all from their dominant top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak. By contrast, Toronto has produced a much more diversified method of scoring. James van Riemsdyk, who led the Maple Leafs in scoring with 36 goals, spearheads the third line. And Marner, whose 69 points topped the team, skates with the second unit.

Seats for home playoff games are tough to come by

While playoff tickets are inevitably difficult to acquire in any circumstance, Toronto has witnessed an escalation this year. According to the CBC and the Toronto Star, only 96 playoff tickets were put on sale through the team’s box office. Out of more than 18,000 seats in the Air Canada Centre, less than half a percent were made available for purchase.

The reasons for this can be attributed mostly to the fact that more than 90 percent of seats are already accounted for by season ticket holders, corporate owners and ticket scalpers. Balcony standing room seats for Monday’s Game 3 in Toronto are currently selling for more than $220 on StubHub.

Mike Babcock helped with the Bruins’ development

Though he will be behind the opposing bench, two of the Bruins’ best players have Mike Babcock to thank for their achievement at an international level. Both Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand were welcomed into the Team Canada setup at the behest of Babcock, who coached the national team to a gold medal at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Advertisement

“Maybe he was throwing the dice [including me],” Marchand recently said of his World Cup roster spot. “But it worked out and I’m very thankful for that opportunity.”

Now, of course, Babcock has to find a way to stop two of his former players.

TOPICS: NHL Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Martellus Bennett and Trevor Noah.
Patriots
Martellus Bennett has a message for Patriots haters April 12, 2018 | 11:50 AM
People at Wellesley College cheer runners on in this photo taken from 1996-2002.
Boston Marathon
A history of the Wellesley College ‘Scream Tunnel’ April 12, 2018 | 11:01 AM
Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
Here's the Celtics' first-round playoff series schedule April 12, 2018 | 9:36 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Patriots' preseason schedule includes a Super Bowl LII rematch April 12, 2018 | 9:33 AM
Frank Vogel
NBA
Magic fire coach Frank Vogel after 2 seasons April 12, 2018 | 8:59 AM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's the latest on David Price after his abrupt first-inning exit April 12, 2018 | 8:16 AM
The Bruins need Tuukka Rask to be at his best against the Maple Leafs.
Bruins
5 things the Bruins must do to beat the Maple Leafs April 12, 2018 | 8:14 AM
Jeff Hornacek
NBA
Knicks fire coach Jeff Hornacek after 2 seasons April 12, 2018 | 7:39 AM
Pedro Martinez Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez shares what he would have done differently in the Red Sox-Yankees brawl April 12, 2018 | 6:58 AM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Here come the Bruins, primed to ice your Super Bowl hangover April 12, 2018 | 6:55 AM
Swan boats made their debut at Boston's Public Garden in April 2013.
Boston Marathon
10 things to do in Boston this marathon weekend April 12, 2018 | 5:00 AM
The Red Sox and Yankees fought in the seventh inning.
Red Sox
What the Red Sox and Yankees had to say about their bench-clearing brawl April 12, 2018 | 2:08 AM
Charles Krupa / AP
Red Sox
The Red Sox-Yankees brawl, in 12 photos April 11, 2018 | 11:04 PM
Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (46) looks to shoot against Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Boston. The Celtics won 110-97. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Aron Baynes 26 points, 14 rebounds leads Celtics past Nets April 11, 2018 | 10:17 PM
LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
LeBron plays all 82 games for first time in career April 11, 2018 | 9:42 PM
Kobe Bryant
Celtics
What Kobe Bryant had to say about Jayson Tatum April 11, 2018 | 8:36 PM
Boston, MA: 4/11/18: Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly punches the Yankees Tyler Austin after he charged the mound in the 7th inning. The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Red Sox, Yankees brawl at Fenway April 11, 2018 | 8:27 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price to be evaluated further following first-inning implosion April 11, 2018 | 8:16 PM
Los Angeles Lakers guard Andre Ingram celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rockets won 105-99. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
NBA
Even Celtics fans may be able to appreciate this Laker's story April 11, 2018 | 6:04 PM
DENVER, CO - APRIL 11: Benches clear as a brawl breaks out between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Coors Field on April 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
MLB
The Rockies and Padres brawled—and Don Orsillo was on the call April 11, 2018 | 5:28 PM
Bruins
Bruins
Do you remember the last Bruins-Maple Leafs playoff series? April 11, 2018 | 5:21 PM
Bill Belichick Linday Holliday puppy
Patriots
Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday just got an adorable new puppy April 11, 2018 | 4:09 PM
New York Yankees
MLB
The Yankees are the most valuable baseball team, according to Forbes April 11, 2018 | 4:08 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson
Patriots
Bill Belichick told Cordarrelle Patterson the Patriots will unlock his potential April 11, 2018 | 3:35 PM
Riley Nash Boston Bruins
Bruins
Riley Nash officially ruled out for Bruins' playoff opener April 11, 2018 | 3:25 PM
FILE - At left, in a Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia. At right, in a Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is calling for reform of the criminal justice system after visiting rapper Meek Mill in a Pennsylvania prison. Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin visited the Philadelphia-born rapper on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (AP Photo/File)
Patriots
Here's why Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited rapper Meek Mill in prison April 11, 2018 | 3:07 PM
Lamar Jackson throws during the NFL combine in March, 2018.
Patriots
Report: Patriots are team 'most interested' in Lamar Jackson April 11, 2018 | 2:54 PM
Carolina Panthers' cheerleaders
NFL
How NFL teams use social media to promote, and control, cheerleaders April 11, 2018 | 1:19 PM
Mary Shertenleib Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
'You can be in such a dark place and then five years later be running a marathon' April 11, 2018 | 1:03 PM
Connor Williams
Patriots
Patriots scouting a Texas tackle and a Western Kentucky quarterback April 11, 2018 | 12:47 PM