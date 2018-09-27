The Carolina Hurricanes will wear Hartford Whalers uniforms in games against the Bruins

On December 23 and March 5, the Hartford Whalers will skate again (in uniform only).

Hartford Whalers uniforms.
Fans at a Whalers Fan Fest held at Rentschler Field in 2010. –Globe Archives
By
3:08 PM

It’s been more than two decades since the Hartford Whalers left for Carolina, yet fans watching two games in the upcoming season will see the defunct Connecticut hockey team’s distinctive green uniforms squaring off against the Bruins.

On Dec. 23 and March 5, the Hurricanes – the name the team took after moving to Carolina from Hartford in 1997 – will revert to throwback uniforms worn by the Whalers from 1985-1991. According to a Hurricanes announcement on Thursday, the team will host “Whalers Night” two days before Christmas at PNC Arena when the Bruins visit.

Then, when the Hurricanes travel to Boston in March, the team will again don the Whalers’ kit.

Advertisement

In several tweets, the Hurricanes explained the move as a way to “honor” the history of the team.

“We’re proud of the history and traditions that we’ve built in 21 years in North Carolina,” Hurricanes President Dan Waddell said about the decision in the team’s announcement. “But we’ve never thrown away the records established during this franchise’s 18 NHL seasons in Connecticut. This is a chance to celebrate our team’s heritage and the players and coaches who laid the groundwork for this franchise.”

Even though the Whalers (as a team name) haven’t been in the NHL for years, apparel sales continue at a high volume.

In January, 2018, Tom Dundon became the new majority owner of the Hurricanes, taking over from Peter Karmanos. Dundon wasted no time sharing his thoughts about using the Whalers logo.

“I think we should have a store that sells that Whalers merchandise online and we should explore playing games in that jersey and selling that gear. It’s part of the legacy,” Dundon told ESPN Radio in January. “I just like cool stuff. If we don’t, it will mean something went wrong.”

As the Hurricanes are technically a continuation of the Whalers franchise, the Carolina-based team is joint owner of the logo along with the league.

TOPICS: NHL Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Josh Gordon
Patriots
'Josh certainly has a tremendous amount of physical talent and intellectual gifts' September 27, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, center, talks with Tom Werner, left, and Sam Kennedy before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Alex Cora tipped his hat to Jerry Remy in a mid-game salute September 27, 2018 | 2:35 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 1978 file photo, former Boston Red Sox slugger Ted Williams, left, points as he chats with Red Sox manager Don Zimmer about players on the field, prior to game with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston. Don Zimmer, a popular fixture in professional baseball for 66 years as a manager, player, coach and executive, has died. He was 83.
Red Sox
SI film finds something heroic about the ill-fated 1978 Red Sox September 27, 2018 | 2:20 PM
FILE - In this July 14, 2012, file photo, U.S women's Olympic basketball players Diana Taurasi (12) and Sue Bird (6) watch during practice in Washington. For nearly a decade the duo was playing over 100 games a year around the world and barely getting any time off to rest and recover. Besides making the lifestyle changes, the USA Basketball mainstays are now just playing in the WNBA, not putting the additional wear-and-tear on their bodies. Both players credit the changes off the court for the success on the court.
Sports News
Healthier living helps Team USA veterans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi on court September 27, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Former Washington Redskins cheerleader Rebecca Cummings at her home in Seguin, Texas, Sept. 16, 2018. Cummings was among five former Washington Redskins cheerleaders whose accounts of harassment on the job led to change. But, they say, not enough.
NFL
No longer anonymous, former NFL cheerleaders demand more to protect women September 27, 2018 | 1:13 PM
49ers Kaepernick Image Football
NFL
Eric Reid is back in the NFL after signing with the Panthers September 27, 2018 | 11:48 AM
Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.
Patriots
Dolphins coach compares impact of Danny Amendola to Wes Welker September 27, 2018 | 9:35 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale admits 'I'm not where I want to be' September 27, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Trey Flowers, Bill Belichick
Patriots
Trey Flowers, Patrick Chung return to Patriots practice September 27, 2018 | 7:50 AM
Boston, MA - 9/25/2018 - Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) vie for a loose ball during Boston Celtics training camp. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 26Celtics practice, LOID: 8.4.3277929148.
Celtics
What you need to know before Celtics preseason begins September 27, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Jerry Remy
Red Sox
Jerry Remy says he won’t retire from calling Red Sox games on NESN September 26, 2018 | 11:30 PM
Colin Kaepernick
NFL
Why Nike nearly dropped Colin Kaepernick last summer September 26, 2018 | 8:01 PM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge: 'Oh, come on. Don’t start that' September 26, 2018 | 7:05 PM
Patriots Jaguars Football
Patriots
'We haven't been consistent enough' September 26, 2018 | 6:33 PM
4th Annual Sports Humanitarian Awards - Arrivals
NFL
Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm to become first female duo to call an NFL game September 26, 2018 | 6:28 PM
Foxboro, MA--9/26/2018-- Patriots Rob Gronkowski speaks during a press conference held after practice. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Patriots Reporter:
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski addressed his brother's recent comments on WEEI September 26, 2018 | 5:31 PM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale struggles with velocity as Red Sox split doubleheader with Orioles September 26, 2018 | 5:14 PM
CANTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 24: Gordon Hayward #20 answers questions during a press conference on Boston Celtics Media Day on September 24, 2018 in Canton, Massachusetts.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward dunked off his left foot and 'it was good' September 26, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Cedric Maxwell, right, with Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca, will continue to call Celtics games on 98.5 The Sports Hub with Sean Grande.
Celtics
Celtics extend broadcast partnership with 98.5 The Sports Hub September 26, 2018 | 3:04 PM
Jake DeBrusk, Brandon Carlo, Jakub Zboril, Ryan Donato
Bruins
Bruins and Lightning might be Capitals' top challengers September 26, 2018 | 2:48 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9888185ao) Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts swings through for a three run home run in the eighth inning of the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2018. Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, USA - 20 Sep 2018
Red Sox
Mookie Betts becomes the second Red Sox player to join 30-30 club September 26, 2018 | 2:12 PM
Tom Brady Patriots-Jaguars
Patriots
What NFL experts and media are saying about the Patriots' slow start September 26, 2018 | 1:43 PM
Sports News
They were rivals at the highest levels of hockey. Then they got married. September 26, 2018 | 1:23 PM
Boston Celtics Media Day
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who will be the Celtics' best player this year? September 26, 2018 | 1:03 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
The Patriots have placed two more players on injured reserve September 26, 2018 | 12:13 PM
Klay Thompson Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Klay Thompson: 'I like the team out East in Boston' September 26, 2018 | 11:48 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) signals during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (
Patriots
Tom Brady's latest Instagram post has Super Bowl LI undertones September 26, 2018 | 11:41 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. (
Patriots
For the moment, the weight is on Tom Brady to be a solo act September 26, 2018 | 11:35 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
How un-Patriot-like has this season been? Let us count the ways September 26, 2018 | 9:13 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski reveals postseason plan for Chris Sale September 26, 2018 | 8:26 AM