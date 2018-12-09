Maple Leafs’ Zach Hyman suspended 2 games for hit on Charlie McAvoy

Hyman will forfeit $24,194 in salary.

Charlie McAvoy
Charlie McAvoy leaves the ice with help from Brad Marchand and Joakim Nordstrom after a hit by Zach Hyman. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
AP,
December 9, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman has been suspended two games by the NHL for a hit against Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Hyman was assessed a major penalty for interference and a game misconduct Saturday night for checking McAvoy behind the Boston net after he had passed the puck.

A video released by the NHL’s department of player safety says Hyman was suspended after he “initiates this hit well after the puck is gone.” The video says the suspension is for “the force of the hit and the predatory nature of the hit itself.”

Hyman will forfeit $24,194 in salary. This is the first career fine or suspension for Hyman.

Advertisement

Toronto lost to Boston 6-3 and is set to play at Carolina and Tampa Bay this week.

TOPICS: NHL Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Josh Gordon: 'I've never seen anything like that in my career' December 9, 2018 | 8:59 PM
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) looks on as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike McKenna (33) makes a blocker save during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Torey Krug scores in OT to lift Bruins over Senators 2-1 December 9, 2018 | 8:51 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about the Dolphins' walk-off winner December 9, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Why did the Patriots lose to the Dolphins? Tom Brady's daughter has an idea December 9, 2018 | 7:19 PM
NBC Sports Boston
Patriots
'You got to be kidding me!': Watch Rob Ninkovich, Troy Brown react to Miami's game-winning play December 9, 2018 | 6:48 PM
Jim Harbaugh
NFL
Jim Harbaugh says he's staying at Michigan, not returning to NFL December 9, 2018 | 6:25 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady: 'That was just a terrible play by me. That should never happen' December 9, 2018 | 6:10 PM
Brandon Bolden of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after scoring a touchdwon during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Patriots
'I treat this game like every other game': What Brandon Bolden said about carving up his former team December 9, 2018 | 6:04 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
5 takeaways from one of the most baffling losses of Bill Belichick's tenure December 9, 2018 | 5:58 PM
J.C. Jackson
Patriots
Chad Finn: Bizarre things happen to Patriots in Miami, but this loss tops them all December 9, 2018 | 5:50 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski on his last-second stumble: 'Gotta make that tackle' December 9, 2018 | 5:45 PM
Dolphins Pats
Patriots
What the Dolphins had to say about their wild final play December 9, 2018 | 5:36 PM
Patriots Dolphins
Patriots
'To tell you the truth, I just kind of blacked out' December 9, 2018 | 4:59 PM
Anthony Davis
NBA
Against Detroit, Anthony Davis leaves with hip injury but returns in 3rd quarter December 9, 2018 | 4:54 PM
Ravens Chiefs Football
NFL
Harrison Butker's OT field goal lifts Chiefs past Ravens, 27-24 December 9, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Albert McClellan
Patriots
Albert McClellan blocks two punts for Patriots vs. Dolphins December 9, 2018 | 3:10 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is shown during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Patriots
The Patriots left points on the field at the end of the first half December 9, 2018 | 2:46 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady sets record for most touchdown passes December 9, 2018 | 2:17 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum’s quiet resurgence and other Celtics thoughts this week December 9, 2018 | 11:57 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Patriots, Chiefs, Saints can earn playoff spots December 9, 2018 | 11:42 AM
Kenyan Drake
Patriots
The Patriots lose 34-33 as the Dolphins strike on final play December 9, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) returned to the ice after he was shaken up during the third period in time to congratulate Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) after the 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs December 9, 2018 | 7:46 AM
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison during the second half Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics fly out to 17-0 start, crush Bulls by 56 points December 8, 2018 | 10:49 PM
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez (7) leaps in the air and Miguel Almiron (10) charges the field celebrating their 2-0 defeat of the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup championship soccer game, Saturday.
Soccer
Atlanta United captures MLS Cup for city's 1st title since 1995 December 8, 2018 | 10:37 PM
David Krejci (46) celebrates his goal with teammates Brad Marchand (63) and David Pastrnak as Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev (22) skates away during the third period Saturday.
Bruins
David Krejci moves up Bruins' scoring list in 6-3 win over Leafs December 8, 2018 | 10:14 PM
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy hasn't spent much time on the ice lately.
Bruins
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy leaves game after hard hit December 8, 2018 | 9:47 PM
Kyler Murray of Oklahoma speaks at the press conference for the 2018 Heisman Trophy Presentation on Saturday.
College Sports
Oklahoma's Kyler Murray edges Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa for Heisman December 8, 2018 | 9:11 PM
Mike Napoli announced Saturday he's retiring.
Red Sox
Former Red Sox player Mike Napoli announces his retirement December 8, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Celtics general manager Danny Ainge will have some more tough decisions ahead of him.
Celtics
Here's a look at where the Celtics' future draft picks stand December 8, 2018 | 3:38 PM
College Sports
Flying conditions, aircraft issues force BC to cancel Texas A&M game December 8, 2018 | 2:33 PM