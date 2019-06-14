‘I’m kind of dumbfounded’: What the Blues’ veterans said about finally winning a championship

Jay Bouwmeester and Alexander Steen won their first Stanley Cup well over a decade into their NHL careers.

St. Louis Blues Alexander Steen Stanley Cup
Blues forward Alex Steen won the Stanley Cup after 14 NHL seasons. –The Associated Press
By
STEPHEN WHYNO
AP,
8:47 AM

Jay Bouwmeester had to turn on the TV to see playoff hockey for almost a decade after he made it to the NHL.

A third overall pick with lofty expectations, Bouwmeester didn’t get to play beyond the regular season his first nine years in the league.

“Every year you got sick of watching the playoffs,” Bouwmeester said.

Bouwmeester put 764 games on his resume before finally getting his first taste of the playoffs, a record at the time for active players when he finally got the opportunity in 2013. Bouwmeester has since racked up 75 more playoff games. On Wednesday night in Boston, he was the first player St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo handed the Stanley Cup to as a sign of respect for the 35-year-old veteran and appreciation for his long road to his first NHL championship.

Advertisement

“It’s crazy,” Bouwmeester said. “You go through times where you have ups and downs in your career, you always see lots of guys in here, guys that end up winning and you know it’s so hard. To finally do it, I don’t know. I’m kind of dumbfounded.”

Bouwmeester — who signed a $3.25 million contract extension just before the playoffs began — was used to his career being defined in two parts. For years, he was the guy who never made to the postseason and then he was the guy who went all the time. There were other highlights, of course — a 2014 Olympic gold medal, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey title. But until this week, he was the guy with 1,184 regular-season games without an NHL championship, trailing only Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau among active players.

Not anymore.

“You play the 82 games or whatever it is and that’s fine, you want to be successfully individually and as a team, but at the end of the day, you want to be in the playoffs because those are the fun games,” Bouwmeester said. “Once you get there, you realize even more how much fun it is and really how easy the games are to play because everybody’s focused.”

Advertisement

The Blues didn’t make anything easy in the playoffs, going to at least six games in all four rounds. They eliminated their first three opponents on the first chance before losing Game 6 of the final against Boston.

That gave Pietrangelo more time to think about who he’d give the Cup to after receiving it from Commissioner Gary Bettman. Not that he needed it.

“It’s not hard to figure out,” Pietrangelo said with a wry smile.

Bouwmeester handed it to next door neighbor and 35-year-old alternate captain Alex Steen, who just completed his 10th full season with St. Louis and 14th in the NHL. That was a no-brainer.

Buy Tickets

“He’s been through a lot, too,” Bouwmeester said of Steen, who is signed for two more years. “He played 14 years. People talk, we didn’t have anybody who won a Cup, it doesn’t matter. You play the games, and now we all have one.”

That includes 36-year-old journeyman forward Chris Thorburn, who skated three shifts for 1:52 on Oct. 13 in his only NHL action of the season. Still, he was the third player to get the Cup after Pietrangelo on a team full of championship newcomers.

“The team makes you feel a part of it,” said Thorburn, who is a pending free agent and could be at the end of his career. “We don’t leave a man behind. Everyone’s part of the group, part of something special. Just feels like everyone had a part in it.”

Including 32-year-old St. Louis native Chris Butler, who played 13 NHL games in his fifth year in the Blues organization. Butler could probably be a mainstay for their top minor league affiliate in San Antonio for a few more years, but the 18th player to get the Cup more than appreciates the value of winning it.

Advertisement

“There is a lot of people that play a long time in this business and never get an opportunity to be at this stage,” Butler said. “You try not to take anything for granted, you try and enjoy every little bit of it. To be a part of something like this, it’s hard to put into words, but this is pretty damn special.”

UP NEXT

Now that the Cup belongs to the Blues, their biggest offseason decisions revolve around a handful of key restricted and unrestricted free agents. That includes pending restricted free agent Jordan Binnington , who came out of nowhere to become the Blues’ goaltender of the present and future, and Patrick Maroon and Carl Gunnarsson, both pending unrestricted free agents.

General manager Doug Armstrong will be busy negotiating new contracts for pending RFA forwards Robby Fabbri, Zach Sanford, Oskar Sundqvist, Sammy Blais and Ivan Barbashev and defenseman Joel Edmundson.

Vince Dunn, who could sign an extension as soon as July 1, got to raise the Cup at age 22 and looks at Bouwmeester with admiration for all the games he played before getting the honor.

“For me at such a young age, it’s very special,” Dunn said. “You kind of take things for granted when you’re younger, but now you really take it in.”

THE CHIEF

St. Louis will presumably rush to remove the interim tag from Craig Berube’s title after he became the fourth coach in the past 11 seasons to lead a team to the Stanley Cup after taking over midseason.

“We’re going to work that out,” Armstrong said.

Maybe it can wait just a bit longer: The championship parade is Saturday in St. Louis.

TOPICS: NHL Stanley Cup Final Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Michael Roberts
Patriots
4 things to know about new Patriots tight end Michael Roberts June 14, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Kyle Lowry, back, celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Raptors capture first NBA title, beat Warriors in Game 6 June 14, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Dave Dombrowski is approaching his fourth trade deadline with the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Comebacks are nice, but when will 2019 Red Sox show they're worth saving? June 14, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., center, celebrates his three-run home run with Xander Bogaerts (2), who scored, as Texas Rangers' Jeff Mathis kneels at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Five home runs power Red Sox' come from behind win over Rangers, 7-6 June 14, 2019 | 7:22 AM
Phil Mickelson
Golf
'I flinched': Phil Mickelson lets another opportunity slide at Pebble Beach June 13, 2019 | 11:26 PM
Red Sox
Alex Cora on Bruins’ Stanley Cup run: ‘The city should be proud.’ June 13, 2019 | 8:03 PM
Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a third period goal.
Sports Q
Sports Q: How do you divide up the blame for the Bruins' loss? June 13, 2019 | 7:46 PM
David Backes
Bruins
A quick look at the Bruins' pending free agents June 13, 2019 | 6:57 PM
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Game 7 was most-watched NHL game on record June 13, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Boston 06/12/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Hockey sticks and bags line the hallway along the Bruins locker room late Wednesday night long after the Bruins lost the Stanley Cup to the Blues. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
What Boston sports radio is saying about Blues-Bruins Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 4:25 PM
Red Sox
'I hoped to share a bit of optimism in a time like this' June 13, 2019 | 4:11 PM
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup
NHL
Parade, rally to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues will be held on Saturday June 13, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Boston Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez throws to first during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 4-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Red Sox
Eduardo Nunez says he's 'embarrassed' by David Ortiz shooting June 13, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final 2019
Bruins
What experts are saying about the Bruins' Stanley Cup loss June 13, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Zdeno Chara leads the Bruins' handshake line after Game 7.
Bruins
11 postgame photos from the Bruins' devastating Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Ortiz and wife Tiffany prepared to hit the golf course at a fundraiser in 2013.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz's wife releases new statement on heroic actions to save his life June 13, 2019 | 1:40 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins reacts after his teams defeat to the St. Louis Blues in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
‘I’ll never get over this’: Inside the Bruins locker room after Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 12:37 PM
St. Louis Blues Fans Stanley Cup
Bruins
How St. Louis media is reacting to the Blues' Stanley Cup victory over the Bruins June 13, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Boston, MA - 6-12-2019 - As the final seconds tick off the clock, the Bruins, including head coach Bruce Cassidy (top center) as well as players and fans are not a happy bunch. The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Bruins
This Detroit (yes, Detroit) newspaper keeps relentlessly trolling Boston sports teams June 13, 2019 | 11:49 AM
Bruins
Here are the front pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Boston Globe after Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 11:25 AM
Jordan Binnington Stanley Cup
NHL
Blues’ Jordan Binnington goes from castoff to Stanley Cup champion June 13, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Matt Grzelcyk Jake DeBrusk Boston Bruins
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk talked about how emotional it was to miss Stanley Cup Final games June 13, 2019 | 9:57 AM
Patriots
Patriots acquire tight end Michael Roberts from Detroit June 13, 2019 | 9:35 AM
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup
NHL
What the Blues said after winning the Stanley Cup June 13, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Charlie McAvoy Stanley Cup Final Game 7
Bruins
Chad Finn: The losses still pack a wallop June 13, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday.
Bruins
Salem-born Zach Sanford scored a goal in Game 7 for the Blues June 13, 2019 | 2:42 AM
Charlie McAvoy reacts as the St. Louis Blues celebrate during Game 7.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' bitter Game 7 loss to the Blues June 13, 2019 | 1:57 AM
Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara leave the ice Wednesday after Game 7.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron comforted his Bruins teammates on the ice after their heartbreaking loss June 13, 2019 | 1:07 AM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Bruins analyst blames Brad Marchand after Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 1:02 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues scores a first period goal past Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
Watch all the goals scored in Bruins-Blues Game 7 for the Stanley Cup final June 13, 2019 | 1:00 AM