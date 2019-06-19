Don Sweeney named NHL General Manager of the Year

Don Sweeney
General Manager Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins arrives at the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. –Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
By
GREG BEACHAM
AP,
June 19, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) —Boston’s Don Sweeney was named the league’s top general manager Wednesday night at the hockey world’s annual Vegas ceremony, held this year at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Carolina Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell and St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong were the other two finalists for the award.

Other award winners included…

1. Ryan O’Reilly added his first Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward to the Blues’ Stanley Cup victory. Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron, a four-time Selke winner and a finalist for the eighth consecutive year, was also nominated. O’Reilly was the Blues’ top scorer with 77 points, including 28 goals in his first season in St. Louis. He also compiled a plus-22 rating and finished fourth in the NHL with 94 takeaways.

Advertisement

2. Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov won the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award, receiving the NHL’s highest honors for his 128-point regular season for the Lightning. The Russian right wing also formally picked up the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s top scorer.

Kucherov, who turned 26 on Monday, received 164 of 171 first-place votes in a runaway victory over two-time MVP Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh, who finished second in the voting, and 2017 Hart winner Connor McDavid of Edmonton. Kucherov, who posted the NHL’s highest-scoring individual season since 1996, also won the Lindsay Award as his fellow players’ choice for the league’s most outstanding player.

A year after scoring 100 points, Kucherov emerged as perhaps the NHL’s most impressive scorer, putting up a career-best 41 goals and 87 assists for his powerhouse Lightning. He tied Jaromir Jagr’s NHL record for assists by a wing, and he surpassed Alexander Mogilny’s single-season record for points by a Russian-born player.

Tampa Bay also posted 128 standings points, the most by any team since 1996 — but Kucherov regrets that he had little impact during the Lightning’s stunning first-round playoff sweep by the Blue Jackets. Kucherov served a one-game suspension for a dangerous hit during the series, and he scored his only two playoff points in the Game 4 defeat.

Advertisement

3. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Kucherov’s Russian teammate in Tampa Bay, won his first Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in another bittersweet recognition of the Lightning, who won 62 regular-season games before getting swept by Columbus in the first round of the playoffs.

Vasilevskiy beat out Dallas’ Ben Bishop and Lehner for the Vezina. The Russian goalie led the NHL with 39 victories for the powerhouse Lightning while posting a 2.40 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in 53 games. He is the first Tampa Bay goalie to win the award.

4. Calgary’s Mark Giordano won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman, earning the award for the first time at 35 years old. The Calgary captain was instrumental in the Flames’ breakthrough season, leading the NHL with a plus-39 rating while regularly playing against opponents’ best lines. Giordano also scored a career-best 74 points and played more than 24 minutes per game.

Buy Tickets

5. Vancouver forward Elias Pettersson won the Calder Trophy given to the league’s top rookie. The 20-year-old Pettersson beat out St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington and Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin for the award. Pettersson joins Pavel Bure (1992) as the only Calder winners in Canucks history.

6. Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders won his second Jack Adams Award as the best coach. Trotz beat out Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper and St. Louis’ Craig Berube for the Adams trophy, which is based on regular-season performance. Trotz also won the award with Washington three years ago.

After winning the Stanley Cup and subsequently leaving the Capitals last summer, Trotz engineered an impressive one-season turnaround for the Islanders. New York went 48-27-7 for a 23-point increase from 2018 and its best single-season total since 1983-84, even after losing John Tavares to Toronto.

Trotz took a moment after accepting the award to honor his goalie, Robin Lehner, who won the Masterton Trophy as the player exemplifying the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. Lehner had an outstanding season after revealing during training camp that he has struggled with addiction and bipolar disorder. He is the third player in Islanders history to win the award.

Advertisement

“I’m not ashamed to say I’m mentally ill, but that doesn’t mean mentally weak,” Lehner said after accepting his award.

7. Wild forward Jason Zucker won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for leadership and humanitarian contributions to hockey. Zucker, who is from Las Vegas, has done extensive fundraising for children’s causes in Minnesota.

8. Florida center Aleksander Barkov won his first Lady Byng Trophy as the player best combining sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct, and ability.

9. Philadelphia’s Wayne Simmonds won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award.

TOPICS: NHL Bruins
Tyler Herro, Bradley Beal, Malcolm Brogdon, Kyrie Irving
Celtics
4 paths forward for the Celtics June 19, 2019 | 10:51 PM
Al Horford Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who should the Celtics try to acquire and draft? June 19, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Al Horford
Celtics
Al Horford would have fit in with any great Celtics team June 19, 2019 | 3:06 PM
Tom Brady and Josh Gordon worked out together Tuesday.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Josh Gordon worked out together Tuesday June 19, 2019 | 3:04 PM
Don Sweeney Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
8 prospects for Bruins fans to watch at the NHL Entry Draft, according to experts June 19, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Boston Celtics draft picks Jordan Mickey (55) Terry Rozier (12), R.J. Hunter (28) and Marcus Thornton (27) are introduced to the media at the Celtics basketball training facility, Tuesday, June 30, 2015, in Waltham, Mass. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens stands at left with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge at right. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Celtics
Here's a list of all of Danny Ainge's first-round NBA Draft picks June 19, 2019 | 2:30 PM
Alex Cora Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Alex Cora thinks Xander Bogaerts deserves more All-Star Game votes June 19, 2019 | 2:07 PM
FILE - In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) handles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie (20) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Memphis, Tenn. A person with knowledge of the decision says the Memphis Grizzlies have traded veteran point guard Mike Conley, who has played the most games in franchise history, to the Utah Jazz. The person says the Grizzlies swapped Conley for Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver and Grayson Allen. The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday, June 19, 2019, on condition of anonymity because neither Memphis nor Utah has announced the trade.(AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
NBA
Grizzlies trade guard Mike Conley to Utah Jazz June 19, 2019 | 12:59 PM
Matt Boldy USA Hockey NHL Draft
Bruins
Here are the NHL Draft prospects with local ties June 19, 2019 | 12:57 PM
David Price Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Why the Red Sox removed David Price after 5 innings Tuesday June 19, 2019 | 10:22 AM
Al Horford
Celtics
Two teams Al Horford could sign with if he leaves the Celtics June 19, 2019 | 10:12 AM
Kacie McDonnell during Tuesday's NESN broadcast
Media
NESN's Kacie McDonnell apologizes for 'insensitive comment' June 19, 2019 | 9:03 AM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton returns to Yankees lineup June 19, 2019 | 8:30 AM
United States Women's Soccer FIFA World Cup
Soccer
What the US women's soccer team is saying ahead of Thursday's match against Sweden June 19, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Rafael Devers Red Sox Minnesota Twins
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 4-3 to Twins after 17 innings June 19, 2019 | 7:29 AM
Al Horford drives past Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo May 3, 2019.
Celtics
Al Horford tells Celtics he is likely to accept an offer from another team June 18, 2019 | 9:16 PM
Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga.
Golf
A family gamed the Masters ticket lottery using identity theft, millions of emails June 18, 2019 | 5:38 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady makes this lucky fan's day.
Patriots
Tom Brady still earns more royalties than any other NFL player June 18, 2019 | 4:43 PM
Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Here is the Bruins' 2019-20 preseason schedule June 18, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Shawne Merriman Tweet of son with Brady jersey
Patriots
Shawne Merriman put his Patriots rivalry aside on Father's Day June 18, 2019 | 2:44 PM
Jaxson Hayes NBA Draft Texas
NBA
A look at the top big men available in the 2019 NBA Draft June 18, 2019 | 2:28 PM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Celtics rumor roundup: The latest on the team's plans for the NBA Draft June 18, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Red Sox
David Ortiz's wife says his condition has been upgraded June 18, 2019 | 1:02 PM
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron is up for his record fifth Selke Trophy June 18, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Robert Kraft Patriots NFL
Patriots
Robert Kraft and a group of current and former Patriots are traveling to Israel June 18, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Al Horford Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Al Horford will not exercise option and will become a free agent June 18, 2019 | 11:20 AM
Dave Dombrowski in 2017.
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski gave his thoughts on the Edwin Encarnacion trade June 18, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Jack Hughes USA Hockey NHL
Bruins
A Bruins-centric guide to the NHL Draft June 18, 2019 | 9:31 AM
Sports Illustrated Magazine
Media
Small media company Maven to run Sports Illustrated for new owner June 18, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Toronto Raptors NBA Finals Championship Parade
NBA
Four people wounded, three arrested in shooting at Toronto Raptors celebration June 18, 2019 | 7:57 AM