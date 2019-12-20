National Women’s Hockey League to hold All-Star Game in Boston in February

The fifth annual National Women’s Hockey League All-Star Game festivities will be held at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston Feb. 8-9, the league announced on Friday.

On Feb. 8, a skills challenge will begin at 8 p.m., featuring fastest skater and hardest shot competitions. The All-Star Game will be played Feb. 9 at 2:30 p.m. with two 25-minute periods featuring 4-on-4 competition.

Eight All-Stars have already been selected by league commissioner Dani Rylan, all of whom have played in the NWHL since the league’s inception – Corinne Buie (Buffalo), Jordan Brickner, Shannon Doyle, and Elena Orlando (Connecticut), Jillian Dempsey and Kaleigh Fratkin (Boston), and Kiira Dosdall and Madison Packer (Metropolitan).

“This is our way of celebrating eight women who have earned the adulation of fans and respect of their peers for their outstanding play and efforts for our league since day one,’’ Rylan said.

The league will select 32 all-stars – 14 skaters and two goaltenders for each team. Dempsey and Packer – the top two career scorers in NWHL history – will serve as captains.

The Boston Pride is in first place in the NWHL with an 11-0 record and a plus-44 goal differential. They head to Buffalo this weekend to face the second-place Beauts, a team the Pride have beaten three times already this season.