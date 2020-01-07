The Predators still haven’t named a coach for Tuesday’s Bruins game

Head coach Peter Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy were fired Monday.

In this Dec. 29, 2018, file photo, Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette, center, and associated coach Kevin McCarthy, center left, talk to players during a timeout in an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Nashville, Tenn. The team announced Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, that both Laviolette and McCarthy had been fired. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette, center, and associate coach Kevin McCarthy, center left, talk to players during a 2018 game. –AP / Mark Humphrey, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
9:16 AM

Update, 11:47 a.m.: The Predators announced former New Jersey Devils head coach John Hynes would become the third head coach in franchise history. 

There’s some question regarding who will be on the bench when the Bruins face the Predators Tuesday night in Nashville – but it has nothing to do with who might be listed on the injury report.

The Nashville Predators relieved head coach Peter Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy of their duties Monday, according to a statement released by the team. Following the announcement, it was reported that the head coach for Tuesday’s game with the Bruins was “to be announced.” 

Advertisement

The Predators are currently in sixth place in the Central Division (19-15-7). 

Laviolette and McCarthy amassed 248 wins since their arrival in Nashville at the beginning of the 2014-15 season. Laviolette was a 2015 finalist for the NHL’s Jack Adams Award, given to the league’s top coach, before leading the Preds to a franchise-best 53-18-11 campaign in 2017-18 that ended with a Presidents’ Trophy and the first of two consecutive Central Division titles. 

“Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights,” Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile said in the statement. “Their passion for the game, ability to motivate a team, and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision.”

TOPICS: NHL Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NHL
Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach January 7, 2020 | 11:29 AM
Patriots
Giants hire Joe Judge away from Patriots to become next head coach January 7, 2020 | 11:29 AM
Boston Celtics' Tremont Waters plays against the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
CELTICS
'Tremont is just a bucket-getter': Waters's performance caught teammates' attention January 7, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Patriots
Panthers reportedly to hire Matt Rhule as head coach over Josh McDaniels January 7, 2020 | 10:24 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' playoff loss to the Titans.
Patriots
Tom Brady was reportedly dealing with a second injury in latter part of Patriots' season January 7, 2020 | 9:29 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots reacts with Jason McCourty #30 after intercepting a pass during the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
Devin and Jason McCourty put spotlight on criminal justice reform January 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Drew Brees and the Saints were projected as one of the playoffs' most dangerous lower seeds.
NFL
What the early playoff exits of Tom Brady and Drew Brees mean for the NFL January 7, 2020 | 4:16 AM
Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis, and Wizards guard Ish Smith battle for the ball during the first half.
Celtics
Missing Kemba Walker, Celtics fall to Wizards 99-94 January 6, 2020 | 9:54 PM
Patriots
Here's a look at the Patriots' 2020 draft picks January 6, 2020 | 8:42 PM
Foxborough, Ma- January 4., 2019 (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)- Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium in a Wild Card game.- A fans sign in an empty Gillette after a season ending loss.
Patriots
These Patriots will become free agents January 6, 2020 | 4:41 PM
Patriots
Josh McDaniels reportedly to interview with Giants on Wednesday January 6, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert at an event in Los Angeles in October, 2019.
Sports News
A former contestant on 'The Bachelor' won $1 million on DraftKings amid allegations of collusion January 6, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Foxborough, MA - 1-4-20 - Tom Brady drops back to pass in the fourth quarter. The New England Patriots host the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium during a Wild Card playoff game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will Tom Brady return to the Patriots next season? January 6, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Tom Brady and Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium in 2018.
Patriots
What Robert Kraft had to say about Tom Brady's future ahead of free agency January 6, 2020 | 9:09 AM
Tom Brady didn't provide much insight on what his future holds following the Patriots' loss on Saturday night. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Tom Brady could have interest from these 6 NFL teams January 6, 2020 | 8:21 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the fourth quarter. The New England Patriots host the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card AFC Division game Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Patriots
If this is a divorce, Bill Belichick gets custody of the dynasty, not Tom Brady January 6, 2020 | 7:07 AM
A young Babe Ruth during his Red Sox days.
Babe Ruth
How Red Sox fans received the Babe Ruth news 100 years ago January 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches from the sidelines in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
NFL
Dallas Cowboys finally move on from Jason Garrett as coach January 5, 2020 | 8:08 PM
Tom Brady's future with the Patriots is in question after the team's loss to the Titans on Saturday.
Patriots
Patriots in unfamiliar spot entering offseason of unknowns January 5, 2020 | 6:11 PM
NFL
Dalvin Cook, Vikings upend Saints 26-20 in OT in NFC playoffs January 5, 2020 | 5:15 PM
NICOLE YANG
Inside the Patriots locker room after their season-ending loss to Titans January 5, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Patriots
Patriots draw huge ratings on television January 5, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Despite a key drop against the Titans, Julian Edelman was the lone Patriot receiver to produce in 2019.
CHAD FINN
Before looking ahead, an assessment of this season’s key Patriots January 5, 2020 | 4:51 PM
Ben Watson missed this pass, which was almost picked off by the Titans’ Logan Ryan in the second quarter.
Patriots notebook
Patriots tight end Ben Watson sounds as if he’s calling it a career January 5, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick: Tom Brady is an ‘iconic figure’ for Patriots, but I don’t know what the future holds January 5, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Tom Brady's future with the Patriots is in question after the team's loss to the Titans on Saturday.
CHAD FINN
20 thoughts on the Patriots’ 20-13 loss to Titans January 5, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Patriots
Former Harvard tight end Anthony Firkser comes up big for Titans January 5, 2020 | 1:54 AM
Antonio Brown said he only wants to play with Tom Brady in 2020.
Patriots
Antonio Brown was busy on Twitter following the Patriots' loss January 5, 2020 | 1:46 AM
Patriots
Mike Vrabel took a page from Belichick’s playbook and the Patriots coach didn’t like it a bit January 5, 2020 | 1:44 AM
Logan Ryan celebrates a touchdown after intercepting Tom Brady during the Patriots' playoff loss.
Patriots
A former Patriot responded to Kyle Van Noy's pregame comments January 5, 2020 | 1:33 AM