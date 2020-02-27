Tyler Seguin revealed the Boston moment that inspired his favorite tattoo

Tyler Seguin broke down his tattoos in a video for GQ Sports, revealing the meaning behind some of his ink.

The Dallas Stars center and former Bruin has worked through two full sleeves and a chest piece, full of words and images that inspire him and tie him to his hometown of Brampton, Ont. He has matching tattoos with his dad – their last name – and with his sisters – sets of triangles that are colored in to match their birth order.

But his favorite tattoo is set apart, on his left side.

“Stanley Cup Champions,” reads the tattoo, in script, above “Boston Bruins” and “2011.”

Advertisement

“It was awesome,” said Seguin, who played in Boston from 2010-13. “A sports city, a hockey town that hadn’t won in a long time. It was awesome.”

Seguin also admitted that his “dumbest” tattoo came from Boston, too – a stick figure in his right armpit.

“I was in Boston getting tattooed one day. All my friends came, we were having a couple beers, everything like that,” Seguin said. “One guy asked the tattoo artist, ‘Where’s the most painful spot?’ and he said ‘Armpits, I’ve found, are pretty painful.’

“So I said, ‘Alright, let’s do the armpit.’ And all my other buddies got little stick mans, and one guy got Nike shoes on his.”

For what it’s worth, Seguin said the armpit wasn’t the most painful – because they’re all painful.