Bruins fall behind Lightning, end up losing 5-3 at home

Boston still leads the Eastern Conference with 98 points, eight points ahead of the Lightning.

Anthony Cirelli, left, shoots while being checked by Charlie Coyle during the third period Saturday.
Anthony Cirelli, left, shoots while being checked by Charlie Coyle during the third period Saturday. –Winslow Townson/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DOUG ALDEN,
AP
March 7, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning took the lead with two short-handed goals on the same power play and then held off the Boston Bruins.

Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed goals just 1:02 apart in the first period and the Lightning beat the Bruins 5-3 on Saturday night.

Cedric Paquette and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who took a 3-0 lead. Nikita Kucherov added an emtpy-net goal with 1:02 remaining as Tampa Bay ended Boston’s four-game winning streak.

“It was an entertaining, gutsy game by both teams and we came out on top,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said.

Advertisement

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves to help the Lightning get even for a 2-1 loss at home to the Bruins four days earlier. The physical rematch left both teams a little bloody and looking forward to possibly meeting again in the playoffs.

By the time it was over, the Lightning and Bruins combined for 36 penalties and 96 penalty minutes in their second meeting in four days.

“I think both of us feel we’re the best in the Atlantic (Division). We went there and got the two points in their building and they wanted to respond,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They were more ready to go off the puck drop than we were and that ended up being the difference in the game.”

Boston still leads the Eastern Conference with 98 points, eight points ahead of the Lightning.

David Pastrnak scored his 48th goal for the Bruins, who had won four straight but couldn’t rally back from their early deficit. Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist and Sean Kuraly also scored for Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped 20 shots.

“That was a great game. A lot of physicality and good plays at both ends of the ice,” Rask said. “Obviously, it feels better when you come (out) as a winner, but I thought that was a great way to show our character — always stick up for each other and just fell short.”

Advertisement

Boston pulled to 3-2 on goals by McAvoy and Kuraly in the second period, which was held up twice when all five skaters for both clubs locked up after the whistle. The second time started with Zdeno Chara and Pat Maroon tangling near center ice and their teammates followed with 1:06 left. The stoppage gave officials a chance to review what was initially called no goal when Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point swept the puck from the goal line, but the replay showed the puck made it all the way over the line and the Bruins had pulled to 3-2.

Kuraly was credited with the goal and McAvoy got an assist.

Another scrum followed the horn at the end of the second period and led to more penalties.

Cirelli’s goal 5:08 into the first put the Lightning up 1-0 just 7 seconds after Tampa Bay forward Barclay Goodrow went off for elbowing. The Lightning scored again — on the same power-play — 1:02 later after a turnover by the Bruins just outside their zone and Yanni Gourde set up Serbachev for a one-timer from the slot.

Paquette put Tampa Bay up 3-0 early in the second period with his seventh of the season.

ROUND ONE

Boston’s Chris Wagner and Goodrow served two-minute penalties in the first period for unsportsmanlike conduct after being separated before either could throw a punch. The penalties only delayed the bout as both came out of the box and immediately threw down their gloves.

Goodrow, aquired by the Lightning in a trade with San Jose last month at the deadline, said he’s enjoyed his first two games in the Atlantic Division rivalry.

Advertisement

“Once you play in it, you realize it right away — there’s no dipping your foot in the water. You’re in it and it’s fun. These are the games you love to play in,” Goodrow said.

REMATCH

Maroon, who played for St. Louis last season when the Blues beat the Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final, said winning in Boston is never easy. He said he took on Chara when Boston’s 6-foot-9 captain went after Sergchev following a hit from behind.

“The look on his face, I kind of got nervous there,” Maroon said. “I was just trying to do my job. I’m here to protect my teammates any way I can and stick up for them.”

NOTES

The Bruins held pregame a moment of silence in memory of former Montreal Candiens great Henri Richard, who died Friday at the age of 84. … Fans gave Rask a mock cheer when he made an easy save — his first of the game after allowing goals on the first two shots he faced. … Lightning D Ryan McDonagh missed his 14th straight game with a foot injury. … Tampa Bay led 2-0 after one period despite being outshot 14-5 in the first 20 minutes.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Bruins: At the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

TOPICS: NHL Hockey Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Bruins and Lightning engaged in one of their many line brawls during Saturday's tilt at TD Garden.
Bruins
The Bruins-Lightning rivalry is heating up March 8, 2020 | 7:32 AM
Harvard guard Justin Bassey and forward Robert Baker celebrate.
College Sports
Harvard knocks off Yale, 83-69, faces Penn in Ivy tourney March 7, 2020 | 10:36 PM
The Bruins locker room will be off limits for the media.
NHL
NHL closing dressing rooms to media amid coronavirus concerns March 7, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Anthony Rizzo stays focused during a spring training game.
MLB
Baseball had a rare good day last Tuesday when stars were miked up March 7, 2020 | 3:09 PM
DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 05: Ryan Lochte looks on during Day Two of the TYR Pro Swim Series at Des Moines on March 05, 2020 at the MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Olympics
35-year-old Ryan Lochte, loaded with extra weight and plenty of baggage, has his sights on Tokyo Olympics March 7, 2020 | 1:29 PM
New England Patriot coach Bill Belichick watches a player run a football drill during Georgia Pro Day, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Scouting
What will Bill Belichick’s Pro Day schedule look like? March 7, 2020 | 1:05 PM
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Jose Peraza #3 of the Boston Red Sox throws out a runner against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a Grapefruit League spring training game at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 29, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Red Sox fans shouldn’t get too attached to this roster March 7, 2020 | 12:51 PM
Tom Brady walks with teammate Julian Edelman during a game.
Patriots
'Stay! Tom 2020' T-shirts were waiting for the Celtics in their locker room March 7, 2020 | 11:02 AM
A security guard wears gloves while holding a basketball during halftime of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.
Coronavirus
NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas March 7, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson gestures to his players during a game.
NBA
Kenny Atkinson out as Brooklyn Nets coach in surprise split March 7, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half Friday.
NBA
LeBron James' 37 points lead Lakers past Bucks 113-103 March 7, 2020 | 8:36 AM
BC head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee has her team now two wins away from an ACC Tournament title.
College Sports
Taylor Soule leads BC women in comeback over Duke March 7, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes shoots a 3-pointer against the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA
Former Celtic Aron Baynes pours in career-high 37 points as Phoenix Suns win March 7, 2020 | 12:10 AM
Daniel Theis and the Celtics made stops, but couldn't score in their loss to the Jazz.
Celtics
Celtics' cold shooting night leads to a 99-94 loss to the Jazz March 6, 2020 | 10:55 PM
Marcus Smart received a surprise gift for his birthday.
Celtics
Marcus Smart receives a surprise birthday party from Dunkin' March 6, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Aaron Judge has a broken rib.
MLB
Yankees' Aaron Judge has broken rib, no set time on return to lineup March 6, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel chatted with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recently on Facetime.
Tom Brady
Mike Vrabel clears up his FaceTime call with Tom Brady March 6, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Injured Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is a prime candidate.
Red Sox
Sports Q: Will anyone on the Red Sox be a pleasant surprise this year? March 6, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Collin McHugh, right, spent six seasons with the Houston Astros.
Red Sox
Collin McHugh regrets not speaking up about Astros scandal March 6, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Baseball
Brewers sign long-term deal with ex-NL MVP Christian Yelich March 6, 2020 | 12:59 PM
In this file photo, New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the first half of an NFL game. Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon Thursday night, March 5, 2020, when he attempted to board a plane, police said in a statement.
Sports News
Court date for Jets' Quinnen Williams after airport gun bust March 6, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Grant Williams (12) and Tacko Fall (99) are starting a podcast.
Celtics
Tacko Fall and Grant Williams are starting a podcast March 6, 2020 | 11:18 AM
Is Jarrett Stidham the future of the Patriots?
Patriots
What Jarrett Stidham's quarterback coach said about his future March 6, 2020 | 11:00 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr. gets back to first safely on a pickoff attempt to Houston Astros first baseman Nick Tanielu during a spring training game.
Baseball
The Astros left their stars at home vs. the Red Sox March 6, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Rob Gronkowski on draft day in 2010 after being picked by the Patriots.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski explained how he originally wanted to be drafted by the Cardinals March 6, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Julian Edelman is preparing for another season with the Patriots, and he's also preparing for his Bar Mitzvah.
PATRIOTS
Julian Edelman is reportedly studying for his bar mitzvah in Los Angeles this offseason March 6, 2020 | 9:36 AM
Bobby Orr
Bruins
What Patrice Bergeron said about Bobby Orr's visit with the Bruins March 6, 2020 | 8:51 AM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox May 2019
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez rips MLB's proposal to ban in-game video March 6, 2020 | 8:16 AM
Head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee and the Eagles are hoping to make some noise in March.
College Sports
Boston College women beat Clemson 85-73 in ACC tourney March 6, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr. gets back to first safely on a pickoff attempt to Houston Astros first baseman Nick Tanielu during a spring training game.
Sign Stealing
Astros already paying price from baseball fans as Red Sox await fate March 6, 2020 | 7:47 AM