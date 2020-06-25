Former Bruin Jarome Iginla headlines 2020 Hockey Hall class

Iginla is the fourth Black player to be elected to the Hall of Fame.

In this Dec. 10, 2013 file photo, Boston Bruins' Jarome Iginla waves to the crowd.
In this Dec. 10, 2013 file photo, Boston Bruins' Jarome Iginla waves to the crowd. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
STEPHEN WHYNO,
AP
June 25, 2020 | 7:33 AM

Related Links

Like most kids growing up in Edmonton, Jarome Iginla admired Oilers legends Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier. As a young Black hockey player, he paid particular attention when he saw someone in the NHL who looked like him in Grant Fuhr.

Iginla idolized Fuhr, cherishing their pictures taken together over the years, and soon will join him in the Hockey Hall of Fame. The longtime Calgary Flames captain headlined the hall’s six-person 2020 class Wednesday, making it in his first year of eligibility.

Iginla will be the fourth Black player inducted after Fuhr, women’s hockey pioneer Angela James and Willie O’Ree. Iginla and Fuhr are the only Black NHL players enshrined for their on-ice accomplishments, while O’Ree was chosen in the builder category in 2018 for breaking the league’s color barrier 60 years earlier.

Advertisement

“I didn’t view myself in minor hockey as a Black hockey player but I was also aware that I was,” Iginla said. “It really was special to me to see the Black players that were in the NHL — to see Grant Fuhr starring, to be able to say to other people: ‘Look at Grant Fuhr. He’s an All-Star.’ And to see Claude Vilgrain and Tony McKegney and to have answers for the other kids. It was very, very important for me following my dreams.”

Iginla was the first Black player to lead the NHL in goals and points and was the first Black male athlete in any sport to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics. A first-generation Canadian whose father is Nigerian and mother is American, Iginla owns one of the biggest assists in Canada’s history of international hockey. He passed the puck to Sidney Crosby for the “golden goal” at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

“The pressure in those games, in the do-or-die games especially, it’s pretty awesome,” Iginla said. “You’re playing for your teammates. It’s for your country. You feel like so many people are watching. You’re trying to carry on the tradition.”

Advertisement

Iginla was joined in the 2020 class by winger Marian Hossa, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women’s goaltender Kim St. Pierre and longtime general manager Ken Holland.

In addition to two Olympic gold medals in three appearances, Iginla won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy twice as the NHL’s top goal-scorer and in 2002 won the Art Ross Trophy for the most points and Ted Lindsay Award as MVP voted by fellow players. He also won the Canadian junior Memorial Cup twice and world juniors, world championship and World Cup of Hockey once each.

A power forward on the wing with a prolific scoring touch, Iginla had 625 goals and 675 assists for 1,300 points in 1,554 regular-season NHL games for the Flames, Avalanche, Penguins, Bruins and Kings. He had 68 points in 81 playoff games and most notably led Calgary to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2004.

Hossa was also elected in his first year of eligibility and joins 2015 inductee Chris Pronger as the only players to go into the hall while still under contract. Like Pronger, Hossa qualified because he hasn’t played in three years; he retired in 2018 because of a skin disorder.

A skilled, two-way winger, Hossa won the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He lost in the final in 2008 and 2009, had 149 points in 205 playoff games and finished with 1,134 points in 1,309 regular-season games with the Senators, Thrashers, Penguins, Red Wings and Blackhawks.

“Going through the failures make you stronger,” said Hossa, who joins Slovak countrymen Stan Mikita and Peter Stastny as Hall of Famers. “Maybe for me, the third time’s the charm. Not just in the final winning the Stanley Cup but also being the third Slovak.”

Advertisement

Lowe and Wilson had to wait more than 20 years to be inducted. Wilson, who won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 1982 and retired in 1993 said: “Timing never meant a thing to me. That’s an understatement: Worth the wait.”

Lowe won the Cup six times — five with the Oilers and once with the New York Rangers in 1994. Hall chairman Lanny McDonald joked to Lowe, “You only won six Stanley Cups, you selfish rascal you.”

“It was always my dream to win a Stanley Cup,” said Lowe, the eighth member of Edmonton’s dynasty to reach the hall. “I never dreamt of the Hall of Fame. I guess I should’ve expanded my dreams.”

Holland is trying to bring the Cup back to Edmonton as GM of the Oilers, so his building work isn’t done. He qualified for the hall with his four championship: three as Detroit’s GM and one as an assistant.

“I’m really cherishing this opportunity,” Holland said. “There’s a few things that you’d like to accomplish in the game, and today was one of those.”

St. Pierre will be the eighth woman in the hall and the first goaltender. After wanting to be like Montreal Canadiens Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy, she traded in her figure skates for goalie equipment and backstopped Canada to three Olympic gold medals and five world championship titles.

“Being the only girl, it was never easy,” said St. Pierre, who played in boys leagues until she was 18. “I had to really fight every day not to become the best but just to play amongst all the boys. But I think it made me the person I am today to never give up and just to always be ready every time I had a chance to step on the ice.”

The 18-member selection committee voted remotely for the first time because of travel difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s unclear if the hall will hold its traditional in-person induction ceremony in November. It’s tentatively scheduled for Nov. 16.

“I look forward to whenever that is,” Iginla said. “It’s a huge thrill.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NHL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Avery Bradley reacts after hitting a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bradley will take on the Celtics, his former team, on Monday.
NBA
Former Celtic Avery Bradley to sit out NBA's restart in Florida June 25, 2020 | 7:18 AM
The Eagles, led by head coach Jeff Hafley, returned to campus Monday.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Jeff Hafley discussed the state of BC football June 24, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge from Staten Island into Brooklyn during the New York City Marathon on Nov. 3, 2019.
Coronavirus
New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus June 24, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Rafael Devers is congratulated by Xander Bogaerts after Devers hit a solo home run in an August, 2019 game against the Cleveland Indians.
Sports Q
How many games will the Red Sox win in 2020? June 24, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown against the Ravens in 2019.
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu's trainer thinks the receiver was 'shell of himself' in 2019 June 24, 2020 | 10:41 AM
Fenway Park
MLB
5 things to know about the changes coming to MLB this season June 24, 2020 | 10:25 AM
98.5 The Sports Hub
98.5
Christian Arcand is not getting bounced from 98.5 The Sports Hub, after all June 24, 2020 | 7:41 AM
NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent.
NFL
NFL holds minority coaching summit, as it continues to grapple with hiring issues June 24, 2020 | 7:33 AM
U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe.
Soccer
Judge denies American women's soccer immediate appeal June 24, 2020 | 7:21 AM
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians Wednesday, April 24, 2013, in Chicago.
MLB
Baseball's back: MLB sets 60-game schedule, opens July 23 or 24 June 23, 2020 | 9:41 PM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
David Ortiz in legal, financial dispute with mother of one of his children June 23, 2020 | 9:38 PM
Bubba Wallace.
NASCAR
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace June 23, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.
Sports Q
Which current Patriots players will make the team's Hall of Fame someday? June 23, 2020 | 5:25 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady takes a drink as unidentified individuals are seen near him during a private workout, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is still working out with his Bucs teammates, despite recommendations not to June 23, 2020 | 4:42 PM
Media
Christian Arcand is leaving the Sports Hub's night program June 23, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Isaiah Thomas pumps up the crowd in May, 2017.
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas responded on Twitter to a call for the Celtics to bring him back June 23, 2020 | 10:22 AM
The Bowdoin College campus is seen, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Brunswick, Maine. The school has announced that it's asking students not to return to campus following spring break and will hold classes online due to concerns about the coronavirus. Maine still has no confirmed cases of coronavirus.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Bowdoin
Bowdoin College cancels its fall athletics June 23, 2020 | 8:41 AM
In this screen grab, Elle Duncan speaks during the 2nd Annual espnW Summit NYC on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (
Media
Elle Duncan to be part of an ESPN night of examining racism and social justice June 23, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds his trophy after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Tennis
Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus June 23, 2020 | 8:33 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox plan to hold spring training at Fenway Park June 23, 2020 | 8:30 AM
Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia giving instructions on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants in Foxborough, Mass. After retiring from the team in January, he was reported traveling with them to the NFL Combine.
Dante Scarnecchia
Dante Scarnecchia anticipates Patriots will have ‘growing pains’ under Jarrett Stidham June 23, 2020 | 8:25 AM
LSU won the national championship last year, but a report says 30 players are sidelined right now due to coronavirus.
Coronavirus
Return of college athletes gives glimpse of back to school June 23, 2020 | 7:28 AM
TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - JUNE 22: NASCAR drivers push the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, driven by Bubba Wallace, to the front of the grid as a sign of solidarity with the driver prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. A noose was found in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway a week after the organization banned the Confederate flag at its facilities. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
NASCAR
Ryan Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Bubba Wallace June 23, 2020 | 7:21 AM
Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Players Association.
MLB
MLB plans 60-game slate June 22, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Bill Simmons
Media
At The Ringer, Bill Simmons finds himself playing defense June 22, 2020 | 6:52 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty during the Patriots' Super Bowl victory parade in 2019.
NFL
What Devin and Jason McCourty said about the NFL's COVID-19 plan, possible 'bubble' approach June 22, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and U.S. Women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe co-hosted the ESPY's.
Media
The ESPYS focus on honors, pandemic and racial justice June 22, 2020 | 7:41 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB
Balk in baseball coronavirus talks, July 19 start off June 22, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Bubba Wallace.
NASCAR
NASCAR: Noose found in Bubba Wallace garage at Alabama race June 22, 2020 | 7:27 AM
A few tweaks to schedules will allow fans more time to enjoy the Super Bowl during the quiet part of the sports year.
CHAD FINN
Chad Finn: What should the ideal sports calendar look like? June 20, 2020 | 9:04 PM