Play-in round team wins NHL draft lottery, shot at Alexis Lafreniere

A second lottery to determine who will get the No. 1 pick will be held at a later date.

Alex Lafreniere
Alexis Lafreniere, who is expected to the first player taken in the 2020 NHL Draft, will have to wait a bit longer to find out which team will likely pick him. – (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
STEPHEN WHYNO,
AP
June 27, 2020 | 12:37 PM

Alexis Lafreniere was supposed to walk on stage Friday night in Montreal as the top pick in the NHL draft.

After the COVID-19 pandemic paused the hockey season and postponed that possibility, Lafreniere was supposed to find out Friday night where he’d be going when the league held its draft lottery. Instead, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

Chaos reigned at the NHL draft lottery, with the No. 1 pick still up for grabs in a second lottery drawing among the eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs — if play resumes.

“We all knew this could happen,” Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. “It definitely has been a different 2020 compared to every other year that I’ve been on the face of this earth.”

Advertisement

As part of the NHL’s 24-team playoff format if it resumes, 16 teams will play each other in best-of-five series to move on — and the losers of those matchups now have a major consolation prize looming: equal 12.5% odds of landing Lafreniere.

“Still not drafted, so we’ll still have to wait a little bit,” said Lafreniere, a star left winger for Rimouski Oceanic in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League who also was captain of Canada’s world junior championship gold medal-winning team.

The league’s bottom seven teams that had their seasons ended when play was paused March 12 will be off for nine months or more if the start of 2020-21 is delayed until December or January. They also won’t be able to pencil Lafreniere into their lineup of the future.

Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins or Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers could get lucky again or Taylor Hall could bring his lottery luck to a third franchise.

The league-worst Detroit Red Wings dropped to fourth, the Los Angeles Kings got the second pick and the Senators ended up with Nos. 3 and 5 because of the 2018 Erik Karlsson trade with San Jose. The drama was down to the Kings or a still-to-be-determined team, and deputy commissioner Bill Daly unveiled a card with the NHL logo on it at No. 1.

Advertisement

“It’s a little strange when they flip it over and you have to process that there is a secondary lottery that’s going to take place,” Kings GM Rob Blake said. “Everything has kind of taken a different path since the pause and you maneuver your way around it.”

The winning placeholder team got the top pick despite a 2.5% chance. Ottawa had the best odds at 25% combining its pick and San Jose’s, Detroit had an 18.5% chance — and the combined eight teams that could play on this summer added up to 24.5%

“I’m not really surprised,” Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said. “The odds were better that the first pick went to (one of) the bottom eight than it did to us.”

Detroit finished with 39 points, 23 points behind 30th-place Ottawa, and was the biggest loser of the night dropping out of the top three. The Red Wings had a league-low 17 wins in their 71-game season.

Yzerman, who the Red Wings took fourth in 1983 and went on to be a Hockey Hall of Famer, brought up that Colorado lost the 2017 draft lottery and at No. 4 took Cale Makar, a rookie of the year candidate.

“Ultimately, let’s see in a few years when we see how the draft shakes out and who becomes a good player,” Yzerman said. “We can sit here today and feel sorry for ourselves if we want. It doesn’t matter. The system is what it is, and it’s the same for all the teams. We’ll get a great prospect and do whatever we can to develop him. Maybe we will get lucky.”

Advertisement

The Sharks are perhaps even less fortunate after not being in contention this season and losing out on the chance to take someone like center Quinton Byfield second. That opportunity belongs to Ottawa, which is the first team since 2000 to have two picks in the top five.

“It’s a major step forward in our carefully laid plan to build a perennial Stanley Cup contender — and a champion,” Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said.

The Anaheim Ducks wound up with the sixth pick, New Jersey Devils the seventh and Buffalo Sabres the eighth. No. 1 and picks 9-15 will be decided later. The teams that could still pick first are the Canadiens, Blackhawks, Coyotes, Wild, Canucks, Predators, Panthers, Flames, Rangers, Jets, Islanders, Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Oilers and Penguins.

The top four teams in each conference — Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia in the East and St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas and Dallas in the West — got byes into the traditional “first round” of the playoffs that could start as soon as late July. If hockey doesn’t return, the teams outside the top eight in each conference March 12 by points percentage all have equal chances at No. 1: the Canadiens, Blackhawks, Coyotes, Wild, Jets, Rangers, Panthers and Blue Jackets.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NHL Hockey NHL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Kemba Walker celebrate a basket.
NBA
10 things to know before the NBA resumes in late July June 27, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason game.
NBA
Despite virus spike, NBA is 'very comfortable' with Florida plan June 27, 2020 | 3:13 PM
02/29/16: Fort Myers, FL: The new NESN broadcast team of Dave O'Brien (left) and Jerry Remy (right) are pictured outside the Boston dugout before the start of the BC game. The Red Sox played their first two games of the exhibition season, taking part in two seven inning games vs. Boston College and Northeastern University at Jet Blue Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic:spring training
Red Sox
Chad Finn: MLB’s pandemic rules mean big changes for Red Sox TV and radio coverage June 27, 2020 | 7:38 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, far left, along with safety Mike Edwards, second from left, quarterback Tom Brady, center in orange, cornerback Jamel Dean, second from right, and quarterback Blaine Gabbert are seen during a private workout Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's unofficial Bucs practices lead to questions for NFL June 27, 2020 | 7:22 AM
Jonathan Jones.
Patriots
Members of Patriots discuss the pain, and the ignorance, of racism June 27, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Enes Kanter was one of a number of Celtics who protested this weekend.
'I could cry'
What Enes Kanter had to say about his father getting released in Turkey June 27, 2020 | 6:51 AM
Kemba Walker dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers.
Celtics
Here's the Celtics' game schedule once the NBA restarts in Orlando June 26, 2020 | 7:26 PM
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) takes a moment before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Buffalo Bills won 17-16. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
NFL
Adam Gase hopes unhappy Jamal Adams remains with Jets June 26, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Tom Brady during a 2019 press conference.
Chad Finn
Chad Finn: Virus may spare us the sight of Mookie Betts as a Dodger and Tom Brady as a Buc June 26, 2020 | 11:46 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
Baseball's greatest gift in 2020 might come in its ugliest outcome: Failure. June 26, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady, far right, is seen along with other players during a private workout Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
NFL
NFL's chief medical officer commented on Tom Brady's workouts with teammates June 26, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Simmons
Media
'I only wanted to say two things': Bill Simmons addresses NYT story about The Ringer June 26, 2020 | 8:54 AM
Jaroslav Halak Bruins
NHL
NHL not planning to quarantine players for training camps June 26, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Football
NFL training camps still on original schedule for late July June 26, 2020 | 7:32 AM
NASCAR
NASCAR releases photo from Talladega: 'The noose was real' June 26, 2020 | 7:20 AM
01-23-19: Boston, MA: Boston Celtics television play by play announcer Mike Gorman (right) is pictured as he does the pre game show with his partner Brian Scalabrine (left) at the TD Garden before a Celtics victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
Celtics
Brian Scalabrine is launching a vodka lemonade with a local distillery June 25, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens has reportedly 'pushed' the NBA for a specific change in its bubble plan June 25, 2020 | 11:30 AM
In this 1971 file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Eddie Kasko poses during baseball spring training in Winter Haven, Fla.
Red Sox
Former Red Sox manager Eddie Kasko dead at 88 June 25, 2020 | 9:39 AM
The Revolution's trio of designated players: Gustavo Bou, (7), Adam Buksa, (9), and Carlos Gil, (22).
New England Revolution
Here's the Revolution's schedule for the MLS is Back Tournament group stage June 25, 2020 | 8:59 AM
In this Dec. 10, 2013 file photo, Boston Bruins' Jarome Iginla waves to the crowd.
Hockey
Former Bruin Jarome Iginla headlines 2020 Hockey Hall class June 25, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Avery Bradley reacts after hitting a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bradley will take on the Celtics, his former team, on Monday.
NBA
Former Celtic Avery Bradley to sit out NBA's restart in Florida June 25, 2020 | 7:18 AM
The Eagles, led by head coach Jeff Hafley, returned to campus Monday.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Jeff Hafley discussed the state of BC football June 24, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge from Staten Island into Brooklyn during the New York City Marathon on Nov. 3, 2019.
Coronavirus
New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus June 24, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Rafael Devers is congratulated by Xander Bogaerts after Devers hit a solo home run in an August, 2019 game against the Cleveland Indians.
Sports Q
How many games will the Red Sox win in 2020? June 24, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown against the Ravens in 2019.
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu's trainer thinks the receiver was 'shell of himself' in 2019 June 24, 2020 | 10:41 AM
Fenway Park
MLB
5 things to know about the changes coming to MLB this season June 24, 2020 | 10:25 AM
98.5 The Sports Hub
98.5
Christian Arcand is not getting bounced from 98.5 The Sports Hub, after all June 24, 2020 | 7:41 AM
NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent.
NFL
NFL holds minority coaching summit, as it continues to grapple with hiring issues June 24, 2020 | 7:33 AM
U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe.
Soccer
Judge denies American women's soccer immediate appeal June 24, 2020 | 7:21 AM
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians Wednesday, April 24, 2013, in Chicago.
MLB
Baseball's back: MLB sets 60-game schedule, opens July 23 or 24 June 23, 2020 | 9:41 PM