Bright sun, poor ice delay outdoor NHL game at Lake Tahoe

The Bruins will still take on the Flyers Sunday evening in Lake Tahoe.

The sights of Saturday's Avalanche-Golden Knights game at Lake Tahoe were picturesque, but delays stopped the game from being played during the day.
The sights of Saturday's Avalanche-Golden Knights game at Lake Tahoe were picturesque, but delays stopped the game from being played during the day. –AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JOSH DUBOW,
AP
February 21, 2021 | 7:58 AM

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — The setting was spectacular but the ice conditions were far from it, leading to a more than eight-hour delay between the first and second period of the outdoor game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe.

The NHL decided to halt the game Saturday afternoon because bright sun and temperatures hovering around freezing led to poor ice conditions that had players and officials repeatedly falling because of holes on the ice.

The game resumed 8 hours, 7 minutes later at 9:02 p.m. PST with the Avalanche leading 1-0. Colorado won the game 3-2.

“We’ve done over 30 outdoor games,” Commissioner Gary Bettman told broadcaster NBC. “This has been the most difficult weather circumstance we’ve had, and it’s a beautiful day. But if you look up at the sun, the cloud cover is everywhere but where the sun is, and it did a number on the ice.”

Advertisement

The game was halted after the first period at 12:55 p.m. PST. Workers covered the ice soon after before removing the cover after the sun went down.

Bettman said some players wanted to keep playing while others didn’t, but the final decision was made in consultation with the union because of safety.

“There was a reason why they postponed it,” Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez said. “Obviously they did the best they could but the sun was beating down on it too much and was melting the ice. There were some big chunks taken out. We obviously didn’t want anyone getting hurt. If big chunks are coming out of the ice all the way to the cement, that’s obviously dangerous playing conditions.”

Crews were working on the ice just before the opening faceoff and issues kept cropping up throughout the period.

“We’ve played in some rain, we’ve played in snow, but sunshine has always been our enemy,” Bettman said.

The ice issues took away from the spectacular setting for the game, which is being played on a makeshift rink on the 18th fairway of a golf course on the shore of Lake Tahoe, with snow-covered mountains in the background.

Advertisement

It snowed overnight and into the morning before the sun came out. While the pristine conditions made for perfect views, it proved detrimental to the ice.

“Whenever the sun was beating down on the ice it’s really hard to maintain,” Vegas forward Alex Tuch said. “The ice crew did an unbelievable job to try to maintain it during the day. More of an impossible task.”

The ice was in much better shape at night for the final two periods.

“The ice was pretty bad and slushy but we were ready to play,” Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “They didn’t want to play it seemed like, but we did. Luckily, we were able to get it done tonight. The ice was great.”

But the delay didn’t alter Bettman’s commitment to outdoor games, even in unconventional settings outside of a stadium venue like Lake Tahoe.

“This game was really taking the game out to its roots in terms of the surroundings,” Bettman said. “Obviously, we tried to do something different in an unusual time, try and give our fans something special. The players were excited about it. … We’re going to continue to do this, but we always knew and we’ll know going forward that when you play outside and ice is important, the weather conditions can affect whether or not we can play the game. We’ve been lucky to this point and I think we’re all disappointed but the teams have been great. … And we move on. You can’t have success if you don’t risk failure.”

Advertisement

The NHL announced that Sunday’s game between Boston and Philadelphia will be moved back by more than five hours to avoid the bright sunshine that is causing issues for the first game this weekend.

The game at Edgewood Tahoe Resort will now start at 4:30 p.m. PST. It had originally been scheduled for a noon local start and then was moved back to 11 a.m. earlier in the week because of the forecast.

The game also was moved from NBC to NBCSN, with the New Jersey Devils-Washington Capitals game previously scheduled for 7 p.m. EST now being changed to 2 p.m. and being broadcast on NBC.

Both teams were unable to practice on the specially built outdoor rink before Saturday’s Vegas-Colorado game because of the ice conditions. They were forced to go to a local indoor rink instead.

“In this game, you have to learn how to adapt,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NHL Hockey Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning a point in the men's singles final at the Australian Open.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
Novak Djokovic wins 9th Australian Open, 18th Grand Slam title February 21, 2021 | 7:00 AM
Christian Petersen
NHL
Bruins-Flyers outdoor game moved to Sunday evening February 20, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Members of the Bishop Feehan hockey team leave Mass General Hospital after their teammate, AJ Quetta, left in a Med Flight ambulance.
AJ QUETTA
Video: AJ Quetta thanked his teammates and the public for keeping him motivated February 20, 2021 | 4:51 PM
Jayson Tatum dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half Friday.
JAYSON TATUM
Jayson Tatum didn't seem bothered by Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley saying he's not an All-Star February 20, 2021 | 3:21 PM
Mike Lowell warms up before a Red Sox alumni baseball game.
MIKE LOWELL
Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Lowell shares that he's 22 years cancer free February 20, 2021 | 11:26 AM
Quarterback Cam Newton calls a play against the Miami Dolphins.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton posted a photo featuring an entire box of donuts from Dunkin' February 20, 2021 | 10:09 AM
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating United States' Jennifer Brady during the women's singles final at the Australian Open.
TENNIS
4 for 4: Naomi Osaka wins Australian Open, stays perfect in Grand Slam finals February 20, 2021 | 9:52 AM
Kemba Walker's recent play has earned him praise from his coach and teammates.
kemba walker
Brad Stevens, Jayson Tatum remark on Kemba Walker's progression over last few games February 20, 2021 | 9:16 AM
MARCH MADNESS
NCAA OKs limited fan attendance at men's, women's tourneys February 19, 2021 | 11:41 PM
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Red Sox
Four Red Sox players ranked in MLB Network's top 100 player list February 19, 2021 | 10:18 PM
The Celtics took on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker's 28-point night leads Celtics over the Hawks February 19, 2021 | 10:15 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 28 in return, Celtics down Hawks 121-109 February 19, 2021 | 10:10 PM
Isaiah Thomas after making a layup over Hassan Whiteside during fourth quarter action against the Miami Heat.
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas returns to score 19 points, US beats Bahamas February 19, 2021 | 8:26 PM
Michael Reaves
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez says he's '100 percent' after missing 2020 season February 19, 2021 | 6:50 PM
Xander Bogaerts is one of the longest tenured Red Sox'.
CHAD FINN
8 observations on the 2021 Red Sox as spring training begins February 19, 2021 | 5:28 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gestures during the second half Saturday.
NFL
NFL Quarterbacks on the Move: a Guide February 19, 2021 | 4:30 PM
Serena Williams' exit from the Australian Open sparked retirement rumors.
SERENA WILLIAMS
Farewell, Serena? Not So Fast February 19, 2021 | 3:58 PM
This photo provided by the Orange County, Fla. Corrections Department in Orlando, Fla., shows Johnny Damon. Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon was arrested Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and jail records. Damon was booked into the Orange County Jail early Friday after he was arrested for resisting an officer without violence in Windermere, Florida, a wealthy suburb of Orlando popular with professional athletes. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor. (Orange County, Florida Department of Corrections via AP) Jail records show that Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, also was arrested. Damon was an outfielder for several teams in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. He helped the Red Sox in 2004 and the Yankees in 2009 win World Series titles. He grew up in Orlando.
Johnny Damon
Former Red Sox star Johnny Damon arrested in Florida February 19, 2021 | 2:28 PM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about being back at Red Sox spring training February 19, 2021 | 2:06 PM
Brad Stevens
Sports Update
What Brad Stevens had to say about Celtics players 'tuning you out' February 19, 2021 | 10:20 AM
UConn
'In her DNA': Freshman Paige Bueckers already a UConn star February 19, 2021 | 8:50 AM
March Madness
The NCAA bracket is trickier in this unusual season. Here's what to know. February 19, 2021 | 8:40 AM
NBA
Inside the All-Star voting numbers: The NBA is a tough crowd February 19, 2021 | 8:30 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 18: Michael McLeod #20 of the New Jersey Devils checks Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins into the boards during the third period at TD Garden on February 18, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Devils defeat the Bruins 3-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BRUINS
3 takeaways from the Bruins' loss to the Devils February 19, 2021 | 12:06 AM
Yomiuri Giants pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura in 2013.
RED SOX
An apparent acupuncture accident nearly derailed the career of Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura in 2017 February 18, 2021 | 10:26 PM
New Jersey's Kyle Palmieri, second from right, celebrates his goal in the second period.
Bruins
Palmieri scores twice, Devils beat Bruins 3-2 February 18, 2021 | 10:02 PM
WWE lawsuits
WWE lawsuits
Former WWE wrestlers take brain damage case to Supreme Court February 18, 2021 | 9:12 PM
Carson Wentz is headed to Indiana.
PATRIOTS
Patriots reportedly had 'no real interest' in former Eagles QB Carson Wentz February 18, 2021 | 6:59 PM
Danny Ainge believes the Celtics need a lot of work.
CELTICS
Danny Ainge says this Celtics team is not good enough to win a title February 18, 2021 | 5:48 PM
Marcus Mariota
Patriots QB
An ESPN analyst made a surprising prediction for next season's Patriots quarterback February 18, 2021 | 2:00 PM