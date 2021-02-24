Canadiens fire coach Claude Julien amid losing stretch

The former Bruins coach led the Canadiens twice in his five seasons there.

Claude Julien was let go by the Canadiens on Wednesday after five seasons with the team.
Claude Julien was let go by the Canadiens on Wednesday after five seasons with the team. –Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
February 24, 2021 | 10:44 AM

MONTREAL (AP) — The struggling Montreal Canadiens fired head coach Claude Julien and associate coach Kirk Muller on Wednesday following a three-game skid.

Assistant coach Dominique Ducharme was appointed interim coach, and Alex Burrows was added to the Canadiens’ coaching staff.

After a one-week break in their schedule, the Canadiens have lost three in a row. They’ve lost five of six and six of eight since a strong start.

A 5-4 shootout loss in Ottawa against the Senators on Tuesday night marked the end of the line for Julien, who returned for his second go-round as Montreal’s coach midway through the 2016-17 season.

Advertisement

The Canadiens were battling the Toronto Maple Leafs for top spot in the North Division earlier in the season but have since dropped into fourth.

Julien had to leave the team during the first round of the playoffs last year in Toronto when he had a stent installed in a coronary artery. Muller took over the head coaching duties and the Habs extended the top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers to six games before bowing out.

The Habs were the lowest-ranked team to qualify for the 24-team postseason last year and then upset the Pittsburgh Penguins in the qualifying round.

Ducharme joined the Canadiens’ coaching staff in April 2018 after 10 seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He won the Memorial Cup with Halifax in 2012-13 and has twice been Canada’s head coach at the world junior championship, winning silver in 2017 and gold in 2018.

Burrows has been a member of the coaching staff for the team’s AHL affiliate in Laval, Quebec, the past two seasons.

“I would like to sincerely thank Claude and Kirk for their contributions to our team over the past five years during which we worked together. I have great respect for these two men whom I hold in high regard,” Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said in a statement.

Advertisement

“In Dominique Ducharme, we see a very promising coach who will bring new life and new energy to our group. We feel that our team can achieve high standards and the time had come for a change.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NHL Hockey Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady
Buccaneers GM says extending Tom Brady until age 45 is a 'possibility' February 24, 2021 | 10:37 AM
Jaylen Brown was selected to the All-Star team on Tuesday, but he didn't feel like celebrating.
CELTICS
'I think this is the most I've lost since I've been here as a Celtic' February 24, 2021 | 12:47 AM
The Celtics took on the Mavericks on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Luka Doncic's late heroics lead Mavericks over Celtics February 23, 2021 | 10:43 PM
A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles.
Tiger Woods crash
Road where Tiger Woods crashed is known for high speeds February 23, 2021 | 10:07 PM
KOBE BRYANT
Vanessa Bryant calls out Meek Mill for 'disrespectful' chopper lyric about Kobe Bryant February 23, 2021 | 8:26 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both made the All-Star team.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown named to his first All-Star team, while Jayson Tatum makes his second appearance February 23, 2021 | 7:24 PM
Brandon Carlo, Patrice Bergeron, and Craig Smith of the Bruins warm up at Lake Tahoe.
BRUINS
Brandon Carlo’s reliability leads to 'biggest' honor of his life February 23, 2021 | 5:54 PM
J.D. Martinez follows through on a grand slam.
RED SOX
J.D. Martinez admitted he 'wasn't really prepared' last season but believes he's ready to bounce back February 23, 2021 | 5:48 PM
Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets attempts a three point shot against Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Golden State Warriors Feb. 20, 2021.
Sports Q
Should the Celtics have kept Terry Rozier rather than acquiring Kemba Walker? February 23, 2021 | 5:43 PM
Dustin Pedroia smiles after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves.
RED SOX
Dustin Pedroia recorded a video message for the 2021 Red Sox February 23, 2021 | 3:29 PM
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods 'very fortunate' to be alive after car crash February 23, 2021 | 2:42 PM
Willie McGinest, who played with the Patriots for 12 years, is now an NFL analyst.
PATRIOTS
Willie McGinest detailed his dream offseason scenario for the Patriots February 23, 2021 | 2:08 PM
eltics head coach Brad Stevens directs his team during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets.
CELTICS
Sean Grande explains why Brad Stevens isn't to blame for the Celtics' struggles February 23, 2021 | 12:33 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
'The frustration was palpable': NFL expert on Bill Belichick's 2020 season, why he's predicting a 2021 rebound February 23, 2021 | 10:42 AM
Gerald Herbert
Celtics
Chad Finn: Yes, the Celtics are frustrating, but it's too soon to give up on them February 23, 2021 | 7:26 AM
New Red Sox OF Franchy Cordero is on the MLB's COVID-19 injury list.
RED SOX
Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero placed on COVID-19 related injury list February 22, 2021 | 9:26 PM
Aaron Nesmith is earning Brad Stevens' trust.
CELTICS
Here's why Brad Stevens might consider Aaron Nesmith for the Celtics' closing lineup February 22, 2021 | 8:27 PM
Varsity football players wear face masks during the first day of practice at Woburn High School, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Woburn, Mass. The high school football season, postponed due to COVID-19, has finally started in Massachusetts on Feb. 22, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced.
SCHOOL SPORTS
High school sports are back on the field in Massachusetts February 22, 2021 | 6:39 PM
Brad Stevens and the Celtics are 15-15.
CELTICS
Stephen A. Smith questions Brad Stevens over Celtics' recent struggles February 22, 2021 | 6:16 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
10 things we learned from Cam Newton's appearance on the 'I Am Athlete' podcast February 22, 2021 | 4:02 PM
Cam Newton calls a play against the Miami Dolphins.
CAM NEWTON
How Patriots teammates, other famous athletes reacted to Cam Newton's viral video February 22, 2021 | 12:36 PM
Cam Newton walks onto the field before Sunday's game.
CAM NEWTON
High school football camper who heckled Cam Newton in viral video apologizes February 22, 2021 | 11:41 AM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
'This is the worst loss of the year': ESPN analyst critical of Celtics after blowing 24-point lead February 22, 2021 | 10:49 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton says his COVID setback early in the season played havoc with his production all year February 22, 2021 | 10:28 AM
Christian Petersen
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' picturesque win over the Flyers February 22, 2021 | 7:33 AM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics lost to the Pelicans on Sunday.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown: Celtics need to 'mature and grow up' after blowing 24-point lead February 22, 2021 | 1:05 AM
Cam Newton responded to a fan who went viral heckling him.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton responds to viral video of young heckler February 21, 2021 | 11:36 PM
Sports
Pastrnak's 3 goals lead Bruins past Flyers 7-3 at Lake Tahoe February 21, 2021 | 10:44 PM
The Bruins and Flyers matched up at Lake Tahoe on Sunday.
BRUINS
Here's what the Bruins' Lake Tahoe game against the Flyers looked like from drone photos February 21, 2021 | 10:18 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics took on the Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.
CELTICS
5 takeaways from another 4th-quarter Celtics collapse February 21, 2021 | 6:54 PM