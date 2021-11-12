NHL Emily Cave thanks Bruins for honoring late husband, Colby, shares why hug with Brad Marchand was special "No words will ever be able to describe last night." Emily Cave, wife of former Bruins player Colby Cave, prepares to participate in a ceremonial puck drop to honor her late husband. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Bruins and Edmonton Oilers honored former forward Colby Cave before Thursday’s game at TD Garden.

Cave, who died suddenly in April 2020 at age 25 after suffering brain bleeding, played for both teams.

His wife, Emily Cave, dropped the puck and embraced his former teammates Thursday. She shared a video Friday commemorating the occasion.

For Colby. 💛🖤



Thank you to Emily Cave for being here tonight to help us remember and honor our friend and teammate. pic.twitter.com/DlXYJzAbSP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 12, 2021

“​​No words will ever be able to describe last night,” Emily wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @nhlbruins, @bostonbruinsfoundation, and Bruins fans. Boston, you will always be our home and hold a special place in my heart. I can’t wait for what we’re doing at Hasbro Children’s Hospital today! Colb, despite you being in Heaven, we are still changing so many lives down here. Forever your #1 fan, #26.”

The two best teams. The two best captains. Love you guys. 💛🖤🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/wINlZOAqNX — Emily Cave (@emilyljcave) November 12, 2021

She added several personal messages to her Instagram story, including one about her late husband and Brad Marchand.

“Marchy was the last Bruin to see Colb alive and talk to him when they played against the Oilers before he died,” Emily wrote. “Colb was so stoked to see him even if it was just brief at the rink. Our first Bruins Thanksgiving was at their house many years ago. As I said to Marchy last night, “he loved you so much.” And I feel that is an understatement.”

The Colby Cave Memorial Fund is in place to carry on Cave’s legacy and help facilitate community programs with an emphasis on mental health initiatives and providing access to sports for underprivileged children.